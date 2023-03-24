He chose the wrong shot: Rohit on Surya’s third golden duck

Suryakumar, 32, was trapped by Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc in the first two ODIs. The team management backed him and included him in the playing XI for the series-decider here on Wednesday, but he was again dismissed first ball, this time by left-arm spinner Ashton Agar

Suryakumar Yadav. Pic/AFP

Considered one of the best players in the T20 format, Suryakumar Yadav registered three successive golden ducks against Australia, but captain Rohit Sharma hinted that the Indian team management is not looking too much into his failures in the ODI series.

Suryakumar, 32, was trapped by Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc in the first two ODIs. The team management backed him and included him in the playing XI for the series-decider here on Wednesday, but he was again dismissed first ball, this time by left-arm spinner Ashton Agar.

“He [Suryakumar] played only three balls in the series. I don’t know how much you can look into it. He got three good balls,” Rohit said.

Also read: India vs Australia ODI: Rohit Sharma backs Suryakumar Yadav amid slump in form

“[On Wednesday] I didn’t think it was that great a ball. He just chose the wrong shot. He should have, maybe, come forward. He knows best.”

Suryakumar has featured in 23 ODIs after his debut in July 2021, scoring 433 runs at a below-par average of 24.05.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever