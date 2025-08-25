Green then took over with a whirlwind 118 not out to mark the first time Australia’s top three have all scored centuries

Cameron Green slammed a 47-ball century with Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh also blasting tons as Australia crushed South Africa by 276 runs in the third and final one-day international on Sunday in Mackay.

Down 0-2 in the series, the hosts responded magnificently, posting 431-2 after opting to bat — their highest ODI total on home soil. They then dismissed the Proteas, with spinner Cooper Connolly taking 5-22. Head was supreme in blazing 142 off 103 balls, ably supported by skipper Marsh (100 from 106). Their 250-run stand was Australia’s highest ever opening partnership against the Proteas, bettering the 170 by Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist in 2002.

Green then took over with a whirlwind 118 not out to mark the first time Australia’s top three have all scored centuries.

