"Hopefully weather holds off": Mitchell Marsh

Dismissing Indian stalwart Virat Kohli for the fourth time in the ongoing series, Mitchell Marsh said, "We know when he walks out, he is a big wicket for them. He is one of the greatest players ever. So, it's about being diligent and executing our plans well. It's nice to get one of the game's greats out"

Mitchell Marsh (Pic: File Pic)

Following a dominating show with the ball in Brisbane, Australia's star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh hopes that the weather remains in Australia's favour and allows them to take all 20 Indian wickets to win the match.

It was a tough day for Team India as they lost four early wickets after conceding 445 runs in the first innings.

Speaking at the post-day press conference, Mitchell Marsh said, as quoted by cricket.com.au, "We have got six wickets to take first. But we know that we've got to take 20 wickets to try and win this Test match, and all the conversations and all the planning will be, 'How do we do that?'"

"Hopefully, the weather holds off, and tomorrow it's just about coming in, having a crack, and seeing where we get to. We are always asking for the (weather) radar and what's happening, and with two days to go, I think there's still plenty of time for a result," he added.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to field. After a wicketless spell of approximately 13 overs on Day 1, India bounced back on Day 2, dismissing Usman Khawaja (21 off 54 balls, three fours), Nathan McSweeney (9), and Marnus Labuschagne (12), reducing Australia to 75/3.

However, a 241-run stand between Steve Smith (101 off 190 balls, 10 fours) and Travis Head (152 off 160 balls, 18 fours) shifted the momentum in Australia's favour. Jasprit Bumrah (5/72) eventually broke the partnership, triggering a flurry of wickets. Despite this, Australia ended the day in a commanding position at 405/7, with Alex Carey (45*) and Mitchell Starc (7*) unbeaten at the crease.

On Day 3, Carey (70 off 88 balls, seven fours and two sixes) and Starc (18) pushed Australia to a total of 445 in 117.1 overs.

Bumrah was the standout bowler for India, taking 6/76. Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets, while Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep claimed one each.

In their first innings, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (4), Shubman Gill (1), Virat Kohli (3), and Rishabh Pant (9) early. However, KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 33 off 64 balls at the close of play.

(With ANI Inputs)