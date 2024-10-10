How Ratan Tata contributed to the field of cricket...

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 October,2024 06:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ratan Tata who passed away at the age of 86 on Thursday made sure to continue his family's legacy with cricket. Apart from cricket, he also established academies for hockey, archery and athletics in the JRD complex. Further, the Tata Group also became the sponsor of two of the world's biggest and cash-rich cricket leagues

Ratan Tata (Pic: File Pic)

The Tata Group of Industries' connection with sports is well-known by many people. In India, cricket is a well-established sport and Jamshedji Tata was very passionate about it.


The Tata Group's commitment to cricket began when it established a world-class sports complex in Jamshedpur in 1991.


Ratan Tata who passed away at the age of 86 on Thursday made sure to continue his family's legacy with cricket.


Apart from cricket, he also established academies for hockey, archery and athletics in the JRD complex. Further, the Tata Group also became the sponsor of two of the world's biggest and cash-rich cricket leagues.

Earlier, they sponsored the Titan Cup in 1996. The Titan Cup 1996 was a triangular series which comprised teams such as India, Australia and South Africa. Sachin Tendulkar captaining Team India won the Titan Cup.

Later, during the 2000 match-fixing incident, the Tata Group was forced to make the decision to withdraw their sponsorship from cricket.

The Tata Group made their sponsorship comeback during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. They sealed a record-breaking deal of Rs. 2,500 crores. This was the highest-ever sponsorship in the IPL's history.

With the success of the Indian Premier League, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to launch a similar league for female cricketers, the Women's Premier League (WPL) in 2023. The group secured the sponsorship for the women's league until 2027.

On May 21, 2024, legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar met Ratan Tata and shared conversations regarding automobiles and wildlife conversations.

After Ratan Tata's demise, many athletes across the country expressed their grief. 

"In his life, and demise, Mr Ratan Tata has moved the nation. I was fortunate to spend time with him, but millions, who have never met him, feel the same grief that I feel today. Such is his impact. From his love for animals to philanthropy, he showed that true progress can only be achieved when we care for those who don’t have the means to take care of themselves. Rest in peace, Mr Tata. Your legacy will continue to live through the institutions you built and values that you embraced", wrote Sachin Tendulkar on X. Taking to X:

