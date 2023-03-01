HPCL beat CIPLA in thrilling Super Over

CIPLA were restricted to just 10 runs from the six balls and lost the match. In another match, Mumbai Police beat E-Merck SC. Batting first, E-Merck scored 110. In response, Mumbai Police scored 114-9 to win the match

HPCL defeated CIPLA in a thrilling third-round Group ‘B’ game in the 11th Insurance Shield T20 inter-office cricket tournament, which went into the Super Over on Tuesday. CIPLA amassed 208-6 in their 20 overs.

Chasing the target, HPCL, who required three runs off the last ball of the innings, managed only two. In the Super Over, HPCL smashed 22 with Raj Waghela getting 13 from three balls and Bhargav Patil contributing nine runs from the three balls he faced. CIPLA were restricted to just 10 runs from the six balls and lost the match. In another match, Mumbai Police beat E-Merck SC. Batting first, E-Merck scored 110. In response, Mumbai Police scored 114-9 to win the match.

