Breaking News
Mumbai: Despite initiatives, TB cases on rise in certain hotspots
Mumbai: Hawkers’ policy work takes off after three years
Mumbai: In middle of city’s lungs, a dust bowl
Fowl play: Dead chickens spark talk of disease in Govandi
Maharashtra: Sena vs Sena whip war reaches Upper house

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > HPCL beat CIPLA in thrilling Super Over

HPCL beat CIPLA in thrilling Super Over

Updated on: 01 March,2023 09:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

CIPLA were restricted to just 10 runs from the six balls and lost the match. In another match, Mumbai Police beat E-Merck SC. Batting first, E-Merck scored 110. In response, Mumbai Police scored 114-9 to win the match

HPCL beat CIPLA in thrilling Super Over

Representational images. Pic/iStock


HPCL defeated CIPLA in a thrilling third-round Group ‘B’ game in the 11th Insurance Shield T20 inter-office cricket tournament, which went into the Super Over on Tuesday.  CIPLA amassed 208-6 in their 20 overs. 


Chasing the target, HPCL, who required three runs off the last ball of the innings, managed only two. In the Super Over, HPCL smashed 22 with Raj Waghela getting 13 from three balls and Bhargav Patil contributing nine runs from the three balls he faced. CIPLA were restricted to just 10 runs from the six balls and lost the match. In another match, Mumbai Police beat E-Merck SC. Batting first, E-Merck scored 110. In response, Mumbai Police scored 114-9 to win the match.



Also read: Sanjeevani win U-12 cricket tournament


cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK