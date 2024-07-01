I appreciate his decision as he said that he wants to give chance to the youngsters: Virat Kohli's coach, Rajkumar Sharma

"That is the highest point for any player when he says goodbye to a format from such a big stage", says Rajkumar Sharma

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, Indian legend Virat Kohli's coach, Rajkumar Sharma, shared his thoughts on Virat Kohli's decision to retire from T20 cricket after winning the T20 World Cup final. He said, "The decision Virat Kohli has taken is a big decision, and he has taken it on a very big occasion when India won the World Cup, and Virat Kohli won the Man of the Match award in the final. That is the highest point for any player when he says goodbye to a format from such a big stage. So it is a very big decision. I appreciate his decision as he said that he wants to give a chance to the youngsters. It is a very good decision, and it will help him to concentrate more on Test cricket. He likes Test cricket and he desires to perform more in the Test format. He has a very good mindset for Test cricket. I believe that he will be able to concentrate more on it and will do well for the country. I would like to congratulate the Indian team for winning the World Cup. I would like to congratulate the entire support staff, selectors, and BCCI for winning the World Cup. We have been looking for an ICC trophy for a long time, and it has been completed yesterday."

