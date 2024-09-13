Travis Head has opened in just five Tests and innings, scoring 223 runs at an average of 55.75, with best score of 90 and sole fifty. Since David Warner's retirement, Australia promoted Smith to the opening slot in Test cricket. This will be an important series for Smith to prove himself as an opening batsman

Travis Head (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "I feel like Travis Head might be best suited": Khawaja on Australia's opening slot in Tests x 00:00

Australia's opening batsman Usman Khawaja backed Travis Head to open for the country in Test cricket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Team India, Australia's Usman Khawaja said that Head's success in ODIs makes him a suitable candidate to open in the Test, but it all depends on the selectors.

He urged Australia to protect their premium batsman Steve Smith by not exposing him to the new ball early in the innings.

"At the end of the day, it is a decision for the selectors. But if you have me opening, (Marnus) Labuschagne three, Smith four ... I feel like Travis Head might be best suited. He has obviously been very successful opening the batting in one-day cricket, and, breaking it down, I would probably lean towards him. But again, it is not my decision", Khawaja opined.

Also Read: Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Glenn Maxwell feels Virat-Steve battle will be exciting

"But when you have got your best batsman, you want to protect him. And in Australia, the hardest time to bat, by far, is that first hour. New Kookaburra ball, new wicket, it is always the hardest time--I do not care who you are. And do not get me wrong, Steve Smith will score runs as an opening batsman. But will he score more batting number four? I reckon he will," Khawaja concluded.

Steve Smith is the ninth-highest batsman in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Featuring in 18 matches, he has scored 1,887 runs including eight centuries and five half-centuries. His best score is 192 runs.

Since David Warner's retirement, Australia promoted Smith to the opening slot in Test cricket. This will be an important series for Smith to prove himself as an opening batsman. After his promotion, the unorthodox batsman has had a mixed bag of performances.

The 35-year-old has racked up 171 runs at an average of 28.50 in four Test appearances, including a magnificent 91 against the West Indies.

Travis Head has opened in just five Tests and innings, scoring 223 runs at an average of 55.75, with best score of 90 and sole fifty.

However, in 32 ODIs and 32 innings, Travis Head has scored 1,497 runs at an average of 49.9, with five centuries and nine fifties. In 21 T20I innings he has played as an opener, Travis has scored 743 runs at an average of 37.15, with five fifties.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia will kick start on November 22, with the first Test match scheduled to be played in Perth.

(With ANI Inputs)