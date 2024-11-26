"I have already said that Kohli does not need us": Jasprit Bumrah

He was in good shape. He was mentally switched on. Sometimes, as long as the career is, sometimes you bat in tough scenarios

India skipper Jasprit Bumrah addresses the media in Perth yesterday. Pic/AFP

In a reverential tone, Jasprit Bumrah on Monday paid a massive compliment to Virat Kohli, saying the team need his support more than the batting mainstay needs theirs. Kohli’s 30th Test century, an unbeaten 100, played a big part in India’s epochal 295-run win over Australia at Perth after getting rolled over for a paltry 150 in the first innings.

“Obviously, I have already said that Kohli does not need us, We need him. He is an experienced player. This is his fourth or fifth tour. So, he knows his cricket more than anyone else,” said Bumrah in the post-match press meet.

“He was in good shape. He was mentally switched on. Sometimes, as long as the career is, sometimes you bat in tough scenarios. He has always been batting in tough scenarios. So, it is always difficult to do in every match. But he was batting in a very good form and in a very good space,” he added.

