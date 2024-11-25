'One of India's biggest Test victories ever': Jatin Paranjape hails India's historic 295-run win over hosts Australia

The win marked a significant achievement for India, as the Aussies had been unbeaten in their four previous Test matches at the new Perth Stadium

India’s skipper Jasprit Bumrah (C) walks with his team off the field for a lunch break on day four (Pic: AFP)

Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah led Team India to a stunning 295-run victory over Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, handing the hosts their first-ever Test defeat at the venue.

The win marked a significant achievement for India, as the Aussies had been unbeaten in their four previous Test matches at the new Perth Stadium, having triumphed over India, New Zealand, the West Indies, and Pakistan.

Hailing Team India after their historic 295-run victory over Australia, former international player and co-founder of KheloMore, Jatin Paranjape said: "The win by 295 runs is perhaps one of India's biggest Test victories ever. Beating Australia at home on their fastest and bounciest pitch means that this Indian team has the talent and mental ability to adapt to any conditions. This series is going to be one that you will not be able to take your eyes off as Australia will come back strongly but India will counter punch always. I thought Jasprit Bumrah was simply outstanding and he is now very clearly an absolute legend amongst all-time great fast bowlers."

Prior to this encounter, Australia had enjoyed a perfect record at the Optus Stadium, with no losses since its inauguration in 2018. In fact, their last Test against India at this venue, also in 2018, ended with an Australian victory by 146 runs, but this time, the result was drastically different. India, led by Bumrah, delivered a clinical performance in both departments of the game, taking control after dominating with the bat.

The Test match in Perth was only the fifth ever held at the Optus Stadium. Since its opening, the stadium has hosted a variety of international fixtures, but this loss to India is one that will be remembered for a long time, as it marks a significant shift in momentum. India’s emphatic win is a testament to their resilience and strength in challenging conditions, setting the tone for what promises to be an exciting series.