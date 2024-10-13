After registering a ton, Sanju Samson felt that he could do much better. In his 47-ball knock, the right-hander smashed 8 sixes and 11 fours which led him to a score of 111 runs. Samson's ton powered India to a record total of 297/6, their highest-ever in the format and second-highest overall

India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article "I have also felt I can do much better": Sanju Samson after hitting second fastest T20I ton for India x 00:00

For someone whose talent has not reached the highest potential in international cricket, Sanju Samson smashed his maiden century in T20I during the match against Bangladesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

After registering a ton, Sanju Samson felt that he could do much better. In his 47-ball knock, the right-hander smashed 8 sixes and 11 fours which led him to a score of 111 runs. With this, Sanju Samson etched his name as the second-fastest Indian centurion in T20Is.

Samson's ton powered India to a record total of 297/6, their highest-ever in the format and second-highest overall.

"(I am) very happy that they (teammates) are happy I did well. It can get frustrating knowing what you can do out there, and I have also felt I can do much better," he said during the presentation ceremony after India's 3-0 series win with a 133-run hammering of Bangladesh in the third and final T20I.

"But, with playing so many games I know how do deal with pressure and my failures because I have failed a lot. Just focus was on process and knowing you will do well. "Playing for your country, that pressure was there, but I wanted to perform and wanted to show. But I still kept it basic and wanted to take it by one ball (at a time)."

Also Read: "No one is bigger than the team": India captain Suryakumar Yadav

Samson said he has got the full backing of the team leadership. "The leadership tells me they back me no matter what... not just in words but in actions also. Last series I got two ducks and went back to Kerala thinking what will happen, but I'm here," he said.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was named as the "Player of the Series" for his stellar performances with the willow. He credited head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav for his impressive show.

"The kind of freedom skipper and coach have given is fantastic for the whole group. At the end of the day if you can enjoy the sport you can get the maximum out of yourself," he said. Suryakumar said the emphasis has been on creating a "selfless" team.

"(I) wanted to have selfless cricketers and want to be a selfless team, enjoy each others' performances. That camaraderie is coming off," he said. "Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir) said the same thing before the series that no one is bigger than the team, no matter you are on 49 or 99, you have to hit the ball out of the field. That's what Sanju did," Suryakumar added.

India spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who completed 50 wickets in the shortest format, said there is a healthy competition in the team. "Healthy competition is good pressure. I wasn't under pressure but didn't want to let go of the opportunity given tonight," he said.

Losing captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said Bangladesh must change the pitches that they have been playing on at home in order to improve. "We need to believe in ourselves that we can compete against any team. We need to change our home wickets and players need to take responsibilities," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)