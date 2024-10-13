"No one is bigger than the team": India captain Suryakumar Yadav

Team India consisting of many all-rounders, Suryakumar Yadav used seven bowling options in the second and third T20I. There were a couple of changes in the batting lineup as well, with Nitish Kumar Reddy coming to bat at number four in the second T20I

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the third and final T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad. Pic/PTI

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav stated that no one is bigger than the team and also had a selfless approach after his side crushed Bangladesh in the third T20I.

The "Men in Blue" registered a 133-run victory against Bangladesh.

On Saturday, a selfless approach that has been a constant theme since the inception of head coach Gautam Gambhir's era. Sanju Samson epitomised the selfless and fearless approach with a dashing performance.

From being on 62 runs in 29 balls, Sanju Samson muscled up his shots and smashed five consecutive sixes to go to 92 off 35 deliveries.

With just four runs shy, Samson cleared the boundary over Mahedi Hasan Miraz to celebrate his 40-ball ton. His heroics laid the foundation for India to slam 297/6, the second-highest total in T20I history.

"I think we have achieved a lot as a team. Most importantly, as I said at the start of the series, I want to have selfless cricketers in my team. We want to be a selfless team, and as Hardik [Pandya] said, we want to just enjoy each others' performance on the field and off the field and spend as much time as possible, and that camaraderie is carrying on the field, and we're having some fun," Suryakumar Yadav said in the post-series presentation.

"The chat around the team has been like that. Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir) said the same thing at the start of the series and when we went to Sri Lanka as well: 'No one is bigger than the team'. If you're at 99 or 49 or anything, if you feel you've to hit the ball out of the park for the team, you have to hit it, and Sanju did the same thing. Happy for him," he added.

With some of India's mainstays, including Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and others, preparing for the T20I series for the three Tests against New Zealand, India had to reorganise its squad.

Team India consisting of many all-rounders, Suryakumar Yadav used seven bowling options in the second and third T20I. There were a couple of changes in the batting lineup as well, with Nitish Kumar Reddy coming to bat at number four in the second T20I.

Suryakumar Yadav emphasised the need to be flexible with both batters and bowlers and said, "We've to be very flexible when it comes to batting and bowling as well.

"Everyone has to chip in with few overs who can, and batters have to be very flexible. The way they showed it in the series was very commendable. Just [have to] maintain the good habits and continue that on the field and just be the same," he added.

India's next T20I assignment will begin on November 8, with India touring South Africa for a four-match series.

