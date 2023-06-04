I just want to start afresh: Ajinkya Rahane

India’s veteran batsman Ajinkya Rahane doesn’t have any regrets about lost time and wants to carry IPL momentum into World Test Championship final against Australia

Ajinkya Rahane during India’s practice session at Arundel Cricket Club, England, on Friday. Pic/Getty Images

Back in India colours after nearly 18 months, senior batter Ajinkya Rahane doesn’t want to have any “regrets” for the time lost and would like to bat in the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia with the same “intent” like he did in the just-concluded IPL.

“Coming back after 18-19 months, whatever has happened, good or bad, I don’t want to think about my past. I just want to start afresh and keep doing whatever I have been doing,” Rahane told bcci.tv on the sidelines of India’s training session.

“Personally enjoyed playing for CSK [Chennai Super Kings] as I have been batting well throughout the season, even before IPL. I had a very good domestic season and I felt good. So this comeback was a bit emotional for me.”

Rahane, who was a part of CSK’s fifth IPL title-winning side, has already received a lot of praise for his attacking batting and improved strike-rate in T20 cricket, and especially the 27-ball 61 against Mumbai Indians showed a shift in his intent.

Keep it simple

“I want to bat with the same mindset and show the same intent that I showed before coming here in IPL and Ranji Trophy. I would not like to think about format whether it is T20 or Tests. The way I am batting now, I don’t want to complicate things and the more I keep it simple, the better it is for me,” the veteran of 82 Tests and 4,931 runs said.

The man, who led India to the most talked-about series triumph in Australia, back in 2021, also praised Rohit Sharma for leading the team admirably for the better part of this WTC cycle.

Good team culture

“I thought culture in the team now is really good. Rohit is handling the team really well and I am sure Rahul [Dravid] bhai is also handling the team really well. That helps as well and the atmosphere is really good. What I am seeing right now is that everyone is enjoying each other’s company,” he said.

326

No. of runs scored by Rahane in the recently-concluded IPL

38.52

Rahane’s batting average in Test cricket. The middle-order batsman has scored 4,931 runs in 82 matches

