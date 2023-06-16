I’m going to try and take him on: Brook warns Lyon

Lyon is likely to be on the receiving end of some aggressive batting tactics in the Ashes. He finished the last cycle of the World Test Championship as its leading wicket-taker with 88 scalps

England’s Harry Brook; (right) Nathan Lyon

Ahead of the first Test of the Ashes series, England batter Harry Brook conveyed his intention to acknowledge Nathan Lyon’s well-executed deliveries, but at the same time want to put the Australian spinner on notice.

Lyon is likely to be on the receiving end of some aggressive batting tactics in the Ashes. He finished the last cycle of the World Test Championship as its leading wicket-taker with 88 scalps.

But the 35-year-old’s record won’t stop England from going after him with their new aggressive style of play called Bazball. “If he bowls a good ball then I’m going to respect it. But other than that, I’m going to try and take him on. He could get a lot of wickets, but hopefully, we’re going to hit him for a lot of runs,” Brook was quoted by ICC.

“I’d like to think I’m a player who can find gaps and hit different gaps, I try and play all around the wicket. I’ll see whatever field he has; I’m sure they’ll probably start with everybody up and we’ll go from there.”

Brook has enjoyed a remarkable start to his Test career, averaging 81.80 from his seven Tests, having scored 818 runs from 11 innings at a strike rate of 99.03, including four centuries, all during the Bazball regime.

