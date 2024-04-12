Breaking News
I try not to be one-trick pony: MI’s Bumrah after 5-21 v RCB

Updated on: 13 April,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Bumrah claimed five wickets for 21 runs to play a big role in Mumbai Indians’s seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, and now occupies joint top spot in the bowling charts with Yuzvendra Chahal (10 wickets).

Jasprit Bumrah is all smiles after dismissing RCB’s Vijaykumar Vyshak. Pic/Atul Kamble

While working relentlessly on his variations to stay ahead of batsmen, Jasprit Bumrah is ready to sacrifice his ego of a pacer and is willing to explore options such as slower balls to avoid being a “one-trick pony”.


Bumrah claimed five wickets for 21 runs to play a big role in Mumbai Indians’s seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, and now occupies joint top spot in the bowling charts with Yuzvendra Chahal (10 wickets).


“You don’t always have to bowl a yorker. Sometimes you bowl a yorker, sometimes a short ball. There is no ego in this format. You can bowl 145kmph, but sometimes it is important to bowl slower balls,” Bumrah said.

In a contest where his fellow pacers erred consistently, Bumrah’s accuracy stood out at the Wankhede Stadium. “In this format, it’s very harsh for the bowlers. I try to not be a one-trick pony, I have worked on this early in the career,” said the 30-year-old at the post-match presentation.

