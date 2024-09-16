"I’ve gained a lot of confidence from this innings": Abhimanyu Easwaran

Despite challenging conditions and a strong bowling display led by India ‘C’s Anshul Kamboj, Easwaran held firm

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Abhimanyu Easwaran called it “an important match” after his heroic 157 not out in the Duleep Trophy clash between India ‘B’ and India ‘C’. Easwaran’s knock was the backbone of India ‘B’s chase of a daunting 525-run target set by India C. Despite challenging conditions and a strong bowling display led by India ‘C’s Anshul Kamboj, Easwaran held firm.

Reflecting on the match, Easwaran acknowledged the enormity of the task. “This was quite an important match for me and my team. With such a large target of 525 to chase, we knew the depth in our batting gave us a chance. The plan was simple – if two or three of us could form solid partnerships and each score a hundred, we were confident we could reach the target.”

He added, “My personal target was to stay in front of the wicket as long as I could without getting out. Additionally, I focused on gathering as much information on the bowlers so I could share it with my teammates, ensuring we were all on the same page. Anshul Kamboj bowled really well, but I’ve gained a lot of confidence from this innings.”

