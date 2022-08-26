I want to be the player of the Asia Cup: Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan

Pakistan's leg-spin all-rounder Shadab Khan has been a vital cog in the wheel for the Babar Azam-led side. He is a genuine wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game, especially with his googly and can get the big hits with the bat, apart from being a superb fielder

Shadab Khan after taking a wicket against the West Indies. Pic/ AFP

Pakistan's leg-spin all-rounder Shadab Khan has been a vital cog in the wheel for the Babar Azam-led side. He is a genuine wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game, especially with his googly and can get the big hits with the bat, apart from being a superb fielder.

Ahead of the start of Asia Cup 2022, Shadab said he is eyeing being the Player of the Tournament. At the same time, he is also keeping an eye on the bigger objective of winning Pakistan their third Asia Cup title.

"Personally, I want to be the player of the Asia Cup. I know it is easier said than done when there are so many world-class competitors, but where there is a will, there is a way. I remain committed to delivering my best possible efforts and I am confident I will be rewarded with success and achievements."

"It will be great if I can translate my dreams of lifting the player of the tournament trophy, but the much bigger and ultimate objective is to win the glittering trophy for Pakistan, rest is secondary," said Shadab on the official website of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Shadab was also confident of Pakistan having enough resources to bridge the gap left by the absence of premier left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is out of the competition due to a right knee injury.

"Shaheen Shah Afridi's absence is a blow as he is our main strike bowler. But the beauty of cricket is that it's not an individual but a team game. We have many match-winning bowlers in our family and I have confidence in Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and others, who will surely step up and will succeed in filling the big boots of Shaheen."

Sunday's clash in Dubai will see the resumption of the 'greatest rivalry' in the world of cricket when Pakistan open their Asia Cup Group A campaign against defending champions India.

This will also be the first meeting between these two teams after facing off in the Men's T20 World Cup last year in the UAE, where Pakistan secured a resounding ten-wicket victory over India, their first such victory in Men's World Cups.

Shadab remarked that not thinking too much about the marquee clash would be the key for his team. "Like any competition, Sunday's match is important as it will set the tone for the remaining matches. But we are not overthinking, a tactic that worked for all of us last year."

"The dressing room is calm and relaxed, but we aren't complacent. We are trying to keep things simple and straight, and our focus is one game at a time."

