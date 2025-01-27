Breaking News
ICC chairman Jay Shah along with his family arrives at Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh 2025

Updated on: 27 January,2025 01:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Jay Shah, the newly elected ICC chair paid a visit to Ayodhya's Hanumangarhi temple in a traditional attire to offer prayers to the lord. Notably, Jay Shah, the previous Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, took over as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) from December 1 onwards

ICC chairman Jay Shah along with his family arrives at Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh 2025

Jay Shah (Pic: X/@ANI)

The International Cricket Council chairman (ICC) and former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah visited Prayagraj alongside his family to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025.


After arriving in Prayagraj, Jay Shah received a warm welcome at the airport.



Earlier, Jay Shah, the newly elected ICC chair paid a visit to Ayodhya's Hanumangarhi temple in a traditional attire to offer prayers to the lord.

Shah was elected as a board member of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) advisory board on Thursday.

Jay Shah was absent when MCC held the inaugural World Cricket Connects forum last year, which witnessed over 100 leading voices at the Lord's which will discuss the state of the global game. Shah is among the 13 founding members of the new World Cricket Connects advisory board, which will be headed by former Sri Lanka skipper and MCC president Kumar Sangakkara.

The other founding members of the new advisory board are former India captain Sourav Ganguly, former South Africa opener Graeme Smith and former Director of England Cricket, Andrew Strauss along with England women's captain Heather Knight and JioStar's CEO (Sports), Sanjog Gupta.MCC announced that the the second World Cricket Connects forum will take place later this year on June 7 and June 8, before the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Lord's which will be played between Australia and South Africa.

Notably, Jay Shah, the previous Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, took over as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) from December 1 onwards.

Shah, a former BCCI secretary, started his tenure as ICC chief on December 1. He brings extensive experience in cricket administration, having started his journey in 2009 with the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA).

During his tenure, he oversaw the development of the world's largest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India also successfully held the 2023 Cricket World Cup in its entirety for the first time.

(With ANI Inputs)

