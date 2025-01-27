Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Azmatullah Omarzai named ICC Mens ODI Cricketer of the Year

Azmatullah Omarzai named ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year

27 January,2025  |  Dubai
PTI

The 24-year-old built on an impressive 2023 to become one of the world's leading One-Day International performers last year

Azmatullah Omarzai (Pic: File Pic)

Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai, who took his team to a new level with his right-arm pace bowling and multi-faceted batting game, was on Monday named the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024.


The 24-year-old built on an impressive 2023 to become one of the world's leading One-Day International performers last year.


Also Read: Along with vice-captaincy, Axar Patel takes on a new role for Team India


Omarzai also enjoyed a strong year in T20Is and franchise cricket, but it was in ODIs where he proved most influential.

He finished the year as his national team's second-highest run scorer behind Rahmanullah Gurbaz and second-highest wicket-taker behind AM Ghazanfar, with Afghanistan winning four of their five ODI series in 2024.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

