Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > ICC cracks down on Adelaide Test drama Siraj Head likely to be penalised Report

ICC cracks down on Adelaide Test drama, Siraj-Head likely to be penalised: Report

Updated on: 09 December,2024 10:26 AM IST  |  Adelaide
mid-day online correspondent |

While neither player is expected to face suspension for the altercation, fines are anticipated as part of the disciplinary action

ICC cracks down on Adelaide Test drama, Siraj-Head likely to be penalised: Report

India's Mohammed Siraj reacts after taking the wicket of Australia's Travis Head (R) on the second day of 2nd Test (Pic: AFP)

India pacer Mohammed Siraj and Australia batter Travis Head are likely to face penalties following their altercation on Day 2 of the second Test at the Adelaide Oval.


Siraj, after dismissing Head, gave him a send-off, which led to a heated exchange between the two players on the field. Although both players have offered differing accounts of the incident, a report in The Daily Telegraph suggests that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to impose sanctions on them.


While neither player is expected to face suspension for the altercation, fines are anticipated as part of the disciplinary action. The final decision regarding these sanctions will be made after a disciplinary hearing, scheduled for Monday.


In his post-match comments, Head expressed regret over his reaction, acknowledging that the situation may have gone too far. "It probably (went) a little bit far; that's why I'm disappointed in the reaction I gave back, but I'm also going to stand up for myself. Like to think in our team, we wouldn't do that. [It's] not the way I'd like to play the game and feel like my teammates are the same. If I see that, I probably call it out, which I did."

Also Read: Agony in Adelaide

Siraj, on the other hand, defended his actions, explaining that being hit for a six on a well-bowled delivery had fired him up. "When you get hit for a six on a good ball, it fires you up differently. And when I got him bowled, I only celebrated, and he abused me, and you saw that on TV, too," he told Star Sports. "I only celebrated at the start; I didn't say anything to him. What he said in the press conference wasn't right, it's a lie that he only said 'well bowled' to me. It's there for everyone to see that that's not what he said to me. We respect everyone; it's not like we disrespect other players. I respect everybody because cricket is a gentleman's game, but what he did wasn't right. I didn't like it at all," he said.

Later, on Day 3, Siraj and Head briefly discussed the incident in the middle of the pitch, reportedly putting the matter to rest. After the match, the two players shared a hug, signalling that the issue had been resolved, much to the delight of fans on social media.

Mohammed Siraj India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 border-gavaskar trophy test cricket

