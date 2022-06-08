IND v SA: It's an exciting series lined up: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma

This is the third time South Africa will play a bilateral T20I series against India after October 2015 (won 2-0 by the Proteas) and September 2019 (drawn 1-1). Earlier this year, South Africa won Test series 2-1 and ODI series 3-0 in their backyard

Temba Bavuma. File Pic/AFP

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma insisted that his team is not expecting things to be easy ahead of the start of five-match T20I series against India on Thursday.

This is the third time South Africa will play a bilateral T20I series against India after October 2015 (won 2-0 by the Proteas) and September 2019 (drawn 1-1). Earlier this year, South Africa won Test series 2-1 and ODI series 3-0 in their backyard.

Also Read: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to reach 200 million followers on Instagram

"It's obviously is an exciting series that is lined up for both India and South Africa. We were able to get the better of the Indian side a couple of months ago. But I think there are different looking guys. There are fresher, newer faces, guys who have a point to prove an stake a claim for their places in the Indian team."

"They won't be short of any motivation within the team and so, from our side as a team, we won't be expecting anything easy and are not thinking that everything happened the same way as it was in South Africa back home. We know we have to play good cricket and have to prepare well, which I think we have done. It's an exciting series lined up for everyone," said Bavuma in the press conference on the eve of the series opener at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever