IND vs AUS 2nd T20I highlights: Jaiswal-Ishan-Gaikwad fifties headline India's 44-run win, hosts take 2-0 lead

India's ambition to double the series lead will depend a lot on them significantly improving their produce

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Pic: AFP)

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I live updates: The young Indian bowling unit will have to push behind the timid show in the series opener and find its flow against a forceful Australian batting line-up in the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I on Sunday.

India had won the first game at Visakhapatnam by two wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, but their bowlers, except pacer Mukesh Kumar, looked incapable of stemming the run-flow.

The pitch and conditions at the Greenfield International Stadium will not be massively different, and that makes it imperative for the Indian bowlers to fire collectively.

Despite that, the management might not look to shake the order for this match.

In the opening encounter, pacers Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna went for 10.25 and 12.50 runs per over while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi were carted around for 13.50 runs per over.

In a format like T20, it is not an uncommon sight to see bowlers getting the stick, but those three bowlers lacked imagination and variety needed on such surfaces on that day.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Full squads

Australia: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Aaron Hardie

India: Ishan Kishan(w), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jitesh Sharma

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Probable playing XI

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube/Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

Australia: Mathew Wade, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson/Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Matthew Wade, Josh Inglis

Batters: Yasasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Steve Smith, Rinku SIngh

All-rounders: Axar Patel

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Confirmed playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (capt, wk), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Toss report

Australian skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and elected to field first against Australia in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series

10:49 PM: India win by 44 runs

10:20 PM: 159/9 (17.3 Overs)

Australia nine down now and India just a wicket away from extending their lead in this 5-match series. A brilliant performance from both their bowling and batting department.

10:00 PM: 149/6 (15 Overs)

Marcus Stoinis 45 (25) caught by Axar Patel bowled by Mukesh Kumar. Australia six down now in their massive chase.

9:40 PM: 135/4 (13.1 Overs)

Mumbai Indians' Tim David is on a roll as he takes on Ravi Bishnoi. Australia are still in this contest as they have plenty of depth in their batting and both Stoinis and David are on charge.

9:12 PM: 131/4 (12 Overs)

Marcus Stoinis and Tim David are in the middle. It is raining sixes at the moment as a helpless Arshdeep Singh looks on.

8:56 PM: 57/2 (7 Overs)

Maxwell departs after a gruelling knock. Australia three down now as the Australian gets caught trying to clear the boundary rope. Mukesh Kumar comes to bat next.

8:42 PM: 40/2 (4.2 Overs)

Josh Inglis departs, caught by Tilak Varma bowled by Ravi Bishnoi. The leg-spinner is in tremendous rhythm tonight as he gets his second wicket in the powerplay.

8:30 PM: 31/0 (2 Overs)

Chase begins as Matthew Short and Steve Smith open the batting for Australia. Ravi Bishnoi with the new ball inside the powerplay after Krishna's over.

8:50 PM: 235/4 (20 overs)

Team India have posted a massive total of runs on the board courtesy some really explosive batting from Jaiswal, Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh. Australia would be disappointed with conceding so many runs but now the focus shifts on the chase.

8:40 PM: 190/3 (18 Overs)

Suryakumar Yadav trapped by the slower one once again. Australia look to restrict the India batters to a mere total.

8:30 PM: 173/2 (16 overs)

Ishan Kishan walks back to the pavilion after a well scored fifty for India. Australia finally break the partnership but now Suryakumar Yadav has come into the middle.

8:00 PM: 106/1 (11 overs)

Adam Zampa not letting the India batters push the throttle now. India will surely look to post a big total with a cushion of 10, 15 runs as the dew factor will come in play.

7:44 PM: 85/1 (7.2 overs)

Yashasvi Jaiswal walks back after a sensational fifty but that is not stopping India batters. Ishan and Gaikwad keep the run-rate going with some risky strokes.

7:34 PM: 75/0 (5.4 overs)

Team India on top of this contest with a stunning start from their openers Jaiswal and Gaikwad. A fiery fifty for Jaiswal in just 24 balls.

7:28 PM: 52/0 (4 overs)

Sean Abbott taken to the cleaners by Yashasvi Jaiswal as India opener gets 24 runs from over.

7:15 PM: 13/0 (2 overs)

Jaiswal certainly in the mood to get going from the start but Ellis starts off with a tight over, just 3 runs from that one.

7:00 PM: Match begins!

Action begins as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal take the center stage in the middle for India, while Marcus Stoinis starts with the new ball.