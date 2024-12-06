IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Australia 86-1 in reply to India's 180 at stumps on Day 1

Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschgane are at the crease on 38 and 20 runs, respectively. Australia still trails by 94 runs after the stumps were drawn after 33 overs of day one of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test

Mohammed Siraj, Nathan McSweeney (Pic: X/@ICC)

Australia reached 86 for 1 in their first innings after dismissing India for 180 at the end of the opening day of the pink-ball Test here on Friday.

Australia reached 86 runs for one wicket in the first innings of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test. The hosts dismissed India for 180 runs on the first day of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test.

Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschgane are at the crease on 38 and 20 runs, respectively. Australia still trails by 94 runs after the stumps were drawn after 33 overs of day one of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test.

Opener Usman Khawaja was the lone Australia batter out for 13 off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah.

Earlier, India was all out for 180 at dinner after playing 44.12 overs as the visitors lost four and six wickets in the first and second sessions of the day respectively after opting to bat.

Nitish Reddy top-scored for India with 42 off 54 balls, while KL Rahul and Shubman Gill contributed 37 and 31 respectively in the first essay of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (0), Virat Kohli (7) and captain Rohit Sharma (3) fell cheaply while Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin contributed 21 and 22 respectively.

Pacer Mitchell Starc was the wrecker-in-chief for Australia as he took six Indian wickets for 48 runs.

India made three changes with captain Rohit, Gill and Ashwin returning to the playing XI after missing the first Test which India won by 295 runs. Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar made way for them.

Brief Scores:

India: 180 all out in 44.1 overs (Nitish Reddy 42, KL Rahul 37, Shubman Gill 31; Mitchell Starc 6/48).

Australia: 86 for 1 in 33 overs (Nathan McSweeney 38 not out, Marnus Labuschagne 20 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 1/13).

(With PTI Inputs)