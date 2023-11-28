The 40,000 spectators, expected to fill up the stands, would expect a run-feast from the talented Indian batting unit

Glenn Maxwell (Pic: AFP)

The stylish Tilak Varma wouldn't mind some quality batting time before his possible exit from the playing eleven as the Indian team aims to take an unassailable lead in the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I on Tuesday.

Shreyas Iyer, who was given a week's rest after the World Cup final, will join the squad for the last two games in Raipur and Bengaluru, taking vice-captaincy duties from Ruturaj Gaikwad.

That effectively means that Iyer will walk into the playing XI and there is a strong possibility that he will replace Tilak. The replacement has more to do with combination rather than form.

After near-flawless batting performance in back-to-back games, the new-look Indian team would like to keep its foot firmly on the pedal on a Barsapara Stadium track that has traditionally been a batting belter. And there is no reason to think that the 22-yard strip is any different this time also.

The 40,000 spectators, expected to fill up the stands, would expect a run-feast from the talented Indian batting unit, which would want to add to the 36 boundaries and 24 maximums it has collectively hit across the two games.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Full squads

Australia: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Aaron Hardie

India: Ishan Kishan(w), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jitesh Sharma

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Probable playing XI

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Australia: Matthew Wade (captain), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Matt Short

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna, Nathan Ellis

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Confirmed playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Toss report

Australian skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and elected to field first against Australia in the 3rd T20I of the five-match series

10:43 PM: Australia win by five wickets

10:28 PM: 203/5 (19 Overs)

Australia need 21 runs in six balls to win and Prasidh Krishna has been handed over the ball. Axar Patel completed a rather expensive over just before the last one.

10:12 PM: 172/5 (16.4 Overs)

Maxwell is looking at his best. He is batting on 82 off 38 balls with seven sixes and five boundaries in the middle so far.

10:02 PM: 145/5 (15 Overs)

Glenn Maxwell completes gritty fifty, batting on 56 off 29 balls with four boundaries and four maximums in the middle so far.

9:54 PM: 136/5 (14 overs)

Ravi Bishnoi in fine form as he traps Tim David on the very first ball. Glenn Maxwell in the middle still keeps his team's hopes alive.

9:47 PM: 105/3 (10 overs)

Ten overs gone by now as Maxwell and Stoinis seize control of the innings in their chase of 223 runs.

9:33 PM: 96/3 (8 Overs)

There is no respite for Prasidh Krishna with Glenn Maxwell showing no mercy. Krishna conceded 39 runs in the last two overs he has bowled so far.

9:27 PM: 70/3 (6.4 Overs)

Josh Inglis gets bowled out by Ravi Bishnoi. Australia will need some time to recover after the early hiccups. Maxwell and Stoinis aim to hold the fort for Australia.

9:19 PM: 56/1 (5 Overs)

Finally, a wicket for India. Aaron Hardie gets caught behind by Ishan Kishan bowled by Arshdeep Singh. India finally get the first wicket and it is Hardie who gets trapped.

9:10 PM: 46/0 (4 Overs)

Australia are off to a fine start with Head and Hardie testing India's bowlers early in their chase. Ravi Bishnoi into the attack now.

9:00 PM: 25/0 (2 Overs)

Travis Head assumes charge against Prashidh Krishna, 16 runs from that second over. India in a spot of bother early in this innings.

8:50 PM: 8/0 (0.5 Overs)

Travis Head and Aaron Hardie open proceedings for Australia as they begin the chase of 223 runs against Team India in Guwahati. Arshdeep Singh attacks the stumps with the new balls.

8:24 PM: 222/3 (20 Overs)

52 balls and 100 runs come up for Gaikwad. India are on a roll in Guwahati as they reach 222 runs with help of Gaikwad. 30 runs from the Glenn Maxwell over.

8:12 PM: 148/3 (16 Overs)

Gaikwad is in fiery rhythm at the moment, having shifted his gears in no time when it mattered the most.

8:00 PM: 132/3 (14 Overs)

Ruturaj Gaikwad completes a gritty fifty, batting on 52 off 33 balls with nine fours thus far. Tanveer Sangha and Aaron Hardie into the attack for Australia.

7:48 PM: 113/3 (13 Overs)

Tilak Varma with a couple of fours and now Gaikwad seizes control of India's inning.

7:32 PM: 66/2 (8 overs)

Ruturaj Gaikwad plays it safe in the middle as an anchor of the innings while skipper Suryakumar Yadav is batting in his usual rhythm with a strike-rate of over 150.

7:19 PM: 26/2 (3 overs)

7:08 PM: 14/1 (1.2 overs)

Jason Behrendorff strikes early as opener Yashasvi Jaiswal gets caught behind by Matthew Wade. Australia off to a positive start in the contest.