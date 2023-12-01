IND vs AUS 4th T20I live updates: Axar Patel scalps two, Australia three down after 8 overs

India will also look to exploit the absence of a marauding Maxwell who pulled off a heist of sorts to singlehandedly bring Australia back into the five-match series

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Pic: AFP)

India's young bowling unit, which has been under the pump, will look to better its death overs performance while utilising Glenn Maxwell's absence to its advantage in the IND vs AUS 4th T20I against Australia on Friday.

India will also look to exploit the absence of a marauding Maxwell who pulled off a heist of sorts to singlehandedly bring Australia back into the five-match series with a win in a last-ball finish in Guwahati.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Sky's the limit for Australia-born Mad Maxi

But the hosts will fancy their chances with Maxwell, and other influential players such as Steve Smith and Adam Zampa not figuring in the playing XI here, having left for home after a long stay in the country where they won their sixth World Cup title recently.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Full squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar

Australia: Matthew Wade (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Chris Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Kane Richardson

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Probable playing XI

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Australia: Matthew Wade (captain), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Matthew Wade

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc), Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Matthew Short

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Jason Behrendorff

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Confirmed playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Australia: Josh Philippe, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade(w/c), Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Toss report

Australia skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and elected to field first against India on Friday as they look to level the Twenty20 series without most of their ODI World Cup stars.

9:03 PM: 44/2 (4.4)

Head departs after getting caught by Mukesh Kumar off Axar's delivery. He scored 31 runs from 16 balls, including 5 fours and one six.

8:52 PM 40/1 (3.1)

Head seizes control of the innings, smashing consecutive boundaries, including a powerful straight drive and a wristy flick over deep mid-wicket, accumulating as many as 18 runs in the over.

8:40 PM: 174/9 (20)

Ravi Bishnoi gets run out after Behrendorff delivers a full ball at the stumps, and Bishnoi flicks it towards deep mid-wicket. Eager to capitalize on the opportunity, he attempts a second run but falls well short of the crease.

8:30: 168/6 (18.5)

Axar finds himself caught by Sangha right on the boundary edge. The top-edge results in Axar's departure. Sangha makes no mistake with the catch. Axar departs, scoring 0 (1), courtesy of Dwarshuis' delivery, caught by Sangha.

8:08 PM: 167/5 (18.4)

Jitesh Sharma heads back to pavilion after the the ball finds its way into the safe hands of Head, resulting in Jitesh Sharma's departure.

7:58 PM: 111/4 (13.2)

Gaikwad dismissed as Sangha induces a catch, with Dwarshuis pulling off a brilliant catch.

7:50 PM: 79/3 (10)

Sangha puts his varied deliveries to best use. Gaikwad finds backward point with a cut, follows it up with a powerful six over wide mid-wicket, and brings in singles along with Rinku.

7:42 PM: 63/3 (8.1)

Suryakumar Yadav's brief stay at the crease does not last long as Wade makes no mistake behind the stumps. Yadav departs, scoring only one run from two deliveries.

7:36 PM: 62/2 (8)

Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer's attempts to hit high ends in disappointment as Sangha lures him into mistiming a delivery, resulting in his wicket. The ball, artfully tossed up, deceives Shreyas, who aims for a massive hit over long-on. Chris Green, patrolling the long-on boundary, efficiently moves to his right and snatches a straightforward catch.

7:30 PM: 50/1 (6)

Yashasvi Jaiswal's power-packed innings draws to an end as Hardie outplays him with a well-timed delivery. The ball, delivered with precision around off, bounces awkwardly, leaving Jaiswal play an unwanted shot. The ball, as a result, turns into a lofted shot over mid-on. McDermott, who is stationed strategically, pulls off a comfortable catch.

7:22 PM: 43/0 (5)

Jaiswal plays around with Chris Green's bowling variations, scoring one boundary after another, and a couple of singles, while partner Gaikwad defends the fractionally short ball directed at him.

7:16 PM 24/0 (3)

In Dwarshuis' over, Jaiswal puts batting exploits on display, scoring two exquisite boundaries with an elegant on-drive, a stylish whip over mid-wicket, and confidently defends the remaining deliveries.

7:06 PM: 0/0 (1)

In the opening over, Hardie's delivery to Jaiswal meets with a loud LBW appeal, prompting a review from the TV umpires, but the ball is shown to have pitched just outside leg. A big reprieve for Jaiswal.