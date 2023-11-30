Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC fines 77 for open burning of waste in H-West
Mumbai: BEST seeks Rs 3,000 crore BMC aid for new buses
Mumbai: FOB to ease crowding at Kanjurmarg; to be ready in a month
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge girder to be launched on Saturday night
Commuters in Mumbai say, 'Need escalator at Himalaya FOB soon'
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Skys the limit for Australia born Mad Maxi

Sky's the limit for Australia-born Mad Maxi

Premium

Updated on: 01 December,2023 11:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Srijanee Majumdar | srijanee.majumdar@mid-day.com

Top

Glenn Maxwell's power-packed innings on Tuesday was a quick reminder of his epic double hundred against Afghanistan in the World Cup

Sky's the limit for Australia-born Mad Maxi

Australia's Glenn Maxwell gestures during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Australia


Key Highlights

  1. Cracking game beta. A master class by the Aussies
  2. That was a tough day for me but also a day where I learned so much about life
  3. Matthew Wade’s men were always in with a chance through Maxwell`s presence

‘Yes Dad, he was not to be stopped tonight. I have no regrets over not watching him at Wankhede any longer,” read a text message on Sambuddha Chakraborty’s phone, minutes after Glenn Maxwell pulled off another stunning one-man Houdini Act to carry Australia to a nerve-wracking five-wicket victory over India in the third T20I on Tuesday.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

australia India vs Australia Team India glenn maxwell sports news cricket news International Sports News Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK