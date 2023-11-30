Sky's the limit for Australia-born Mad Maxi

Glenn Maxwell's power-packed innings on Tuesday was a quick reminder of his epic double hundred against Afghanistan in the World Cup

Australia's Glenn Maxwell gestures during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Australia

Cracking game beta. A master class by the Aussies That was a tough day for me but also a day where I learned so much about life Matthew Wade’s men were always in with a chance through Maxwell`s presence

‘Yes Dad, he was not to be stopped tonight. I have no regrets over not watching him at Wankhede any longer,” read a text message on Sambuddha Chakraborty’s phone, minutes after Glenn Maxwell pulled off another stunning one-man Houdini Act to carry Australia to a nerve-wracking five-wicket victory over India in the third T20I on Tuesday.