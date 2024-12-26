Breaking News
Borivli: Every road, lane in Chikuwadi is dug up, trapping a hospital and a school in between
Dharavi redevelopment: Environmentalists worried about urban assault on salt pans
Distracting digital hoardings: Motorists complain about bling billboards on Western and Eastern Express Highways
Babbar Khalsa arrest: Firm owner says he had checked all details before hiring the suspect, nothing came up
Khar: Police arrest two Bol Bachchan gang targeting senior citizens, robbing them of gold
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > ICC to assess Virat Kohlis heated exchange with Sam Konstas at Boxing Day Test Report

ICC to assess Virat Kohli's heated exchange with Sam Konstas at Boxing Day Test: Report

Updated on: 26 December,2024 11:55 AM IST  |  Melbourne
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to the report, Kohli's run-in with Konstas at the Melbourne Test caught ICC's notice

ICC to assess Virat Kohli's heated exchange with Sam Konstas at Boxing Day Test: Report

Australia's Sam Konstas (L) chats with India's Virat Kohli (R) on day one of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
ICC to assess Virat Kohli's heated exchange with Sam Konstas at Boxing Day Test: Report
x
00:00

The International Cricket Council (ICC) officials will review Virat Kohli's heated exchange with Aussie debutant Sam Konstas at the Boxing Day Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, according to cricket.com.au.


According to the report, Kohli's run-in with Konstas at the Melbourne Test caught ICC's notice.



Both Kohli and Konstas walked into each other before exchanging words. Australia opener Usman Khawaja tried to calm the situation, putting his arm around the India talisman batter. Umpire Michael Gough also came into action and played the role of peacemaker.

As per cricket.com.au, match referee Andy Pycroft is certain to look at the incident.

ICC's Code of Conduct says that "any form of inappropriate physical contact is prohibited in cricket. Without limitation, players will breach this regulation if they deliberately, recklessly and/or negligently walk or run into or shoulder another player or umpire".

Either Kohli or Konstas would receive three or four demerit points if match referee Pycroft adjudged the incident as a Level Two offence.

Konstas played a 60-run knock from 65 balls in his debut match against India. He smashed 6 fours and 2 sixes during his time on the crease.

The 19-year-old played fearless cricket on Thursday, however, his knock came to an end in the 20th over when India spinner Ravindra Jadeja dismissed him.

Currently, with the ongoing BGT series level at 1-1, both sides will be playing the much-anticipated Boxing Day Test intending to secure an all-important series lead needed to push a case for the ICC World Test Championship final.

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

virat kohli India vs Australia border-gavaskar trophy Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 international cricket council

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK