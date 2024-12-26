Breaking News
Virat Kohli's fate hangs in balance after mid-pitch altercation with Sam Konstas, know what ICC rulebook says

Updated on: 26 December,2024 12:22 PM IST  |  Melbourne
mid-day online correspondent |

The brief showdown took place after the completion of the 10th over of the Australian innings when the players were crossing over

Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli and Australian youngster Sam Konstas were on Thursday involved in a physical altercation as tempers flared on the first day of the fourth Test here but the 19-year-old home debutant played down the incident.


The brief showdown took place after the completion of the 10th over of the Australian innings when the players were crossing over. Kohli and Konstas bumped shoulders while moving across the pitch.


Both players quickly turned around to glance at each other and engage in a heated exchange of words with Konstas' teammate Usman Khawaja stepping in to separate them. The on-field umpires also had a word with the two.


"I think the emotions got to both of us," Konstas later told 'Channel 7'.

"I didn't quite realise, I was doing my gloves, then a little shoulder charge, but it happens in cricket," he added.

Konstas, who was batting on 27 at the time, went on to hit Jasprit Bumrah for two boundaries and a six in the next over.

The teenager scored a stunning fifty on debut before Ravindra Jadeja trapped him leg before wicket.

What does the ICC rulebook state?

The incident falls under Law 2.12: Inappropriate physical contact with a player, player support personnel, umpire, match referee, or any other individual (including a spectator) during an international match.

The regulation further states: 'Note: Any form of inappropriate physical contact is strictly prohibited in cricket. This includes, but is not limited to, instances where players deliberately, recklessly, or negligently walk into, run into, or shoulder another player or umpire. When evaluating the severity of the breach, the following factors shall be considered: (i) the context of the situation, including whether the contact was intentional, reckless, negligent, or avoidable; (ii) the force exerted during the contact; (iii) any resulting injury to the individual involved; and (iv) the identity of the individual involved in the contact. Level 1 (Level 1 applies only in cases of contact with players, player support staff...)'

The final determination on this matter will be made by ICC match referee Andy Pycroft. Should Pycroft deem the incident a Level 2 offence, Kohli could face 3-4 demerit points, which may result in a suspension for the subsequent match. If the breach is classified as a Level 1 offence, Kohli may only be subjected to a fine.

virat kohli India vs Australia border-gavaskar trophy Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 cricket news

