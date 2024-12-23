Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Will KL Rahul smash another Boxing Day Test hundred

Will KL Rahul smash another Boxing Day Test hundred?

Updated on: 23 December,2024 06:19 AM IST  |  Melbourne
Amit Shah |

Following the inaugural practice session at the MCG on Saturday, uncertainty remains regarding whether Rahul will assume the role of an opening batter

KL Rahul

Team India batsman KL Rahul shares a significant connection with December 26, a date that has proven to be fortuitous for him. Rahul has two hundreds in Boxing Day Tests — at Centurion, South Africa, on the 2021-22 and 2023-24 tours.


The opportunity for Rahul to score his third Boxing Day Test hundred comes in the form of Thursday’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).


The Karnataka man has emerged as the most consistent batsman for Team India in this series thus far. Following the inaugural practice session at the MCG on Saturday, uncertainty remains regarding whether Rahul will assume the role of an opening batter.


Rohit has relinquished his opening position for Rahul in the previous two Tests, opting to bat at No. 6 instead. Regardless of if he opens the batting or comes in at No. 6, the team management and Rahul, will be hoping for his third Boxing Day Test hundred.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 border-gavaskar trophy kl rahul India vs Australia rohit sharma cricket news

