For Australia, Beau Webster (57) scored a half-century on debut, but once he was dismissed, India swiftly dismantled the tail

Prasidh Krishna (c) celebrates the fall of a wicket with teammates (Pic: @bcci/X)

Listen to this article India skittle Australia for 181 at tea, lead by four runs x 00:00

India dismissed Australia for 181 to take a slender four-run first innings lead as the two teams opted for an early tea on the second day of the fifth Test on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

India dominated the post-lunch session, taking the remaining five wickets, with Mohammed Siraj (3/51), Prasidh Krishna (4/42), and Nitish Reddy (2/32) stepping up in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah (2/33), who left the field for scans due to an unspecified injury.

For Australia, Beau Webster (57) scored a half-century on debut, but once he was dismissed, India swiftly dismantled the tail.

Earlier, resuming at 9/1, Australia lost Marnus Labuschagne (2) early.

Siraj then struck twice in four balls, removing Sam Konstas (23) and Travis Head (4), leaving the hosts at 4 for 39. Steve Smith (33) and Webster (28) added a quick 57 for the fifth wicket, but Prasidh sent Smith back just before lunch.

Brief Score: India 1st innings: 185 all out

Australia 1st innings: 181 all out in 51 overs (Beau Webster 57, Steve Smith 33; Prasidh Krishna 3/42, Mohammed Siraj 3/51, Nitish Reddy 2/32).

(With agency inputs)