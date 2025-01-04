Breaking News
India skittle Australia for 181 at tea, lead by four runs

Updated on: 04 January,2025 09:47 AM IST  |  Sydney
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

For Australia, Beau Webster (57) scored a half-century on debut, but once he was dismissed, India swiftly dismantled the tail

Prasidh Krishna (c) celebrates the fall of a wicket with teammates (Pic: @bcci/X)

India dismissed Australia for 181 to take a slender four-run first innings lead as the two teams opted for an early tea on the second day of the fifth Test on Saturday.


India dominated the post-lunch session, taking the remaining five wickets, with Mohammed Siraj (3/51), Prasidh Krishna (4/42), and Nitish Reddy (2/32) stepping up in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah (2/33), who left the field for scans due to an unspecified injury.


For Australia, Beau Webster (57) scored a half-century on debut, but once he was dismissed, India swiftly dismantled the tail.


Earlier, resuming at 9/1, Australia lost Marnus Labuschagne (2) early.

Siraj then struck twice in four balls, removing Sam Konstas (23) and Travis Head (4), leaving the hosts at 4 for 39. Steve Smith (33) and Webster (28) added a quick 57 for the fifth wicket, but Prasidh sent Smith back just before lunch.

Brief Score: India 1st innings: 185 all out

Australia 1st innings: 181 all out in 51 overs (Beau Webster 57, Steve Smith 33; Prasidh Krishna 3/42, Mohammed Siraj 3/51, Nitish Reddy 2/32).

(With agency inputs)

