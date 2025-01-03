Breaking News
Konstas' provocation backfires as Bumrah makes Khawaja pay in fiery fashion: WATCH

Updated on: 03 January,2025 02:19 PM IST  |  Sydney
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The drama unfolded on the penultimate delivery of the day when Khawaja took a little longer than usual to settle at the striker’s end, disturbing Bumrah's rhythm

Konstas’ provocation backfires as Bumrah makes Khawaja pay in fiery fashion: WATCH

Bumrah seen giving cold stare at Konstas (Pic: Screengrab/X)

Young Australia opener Sam Konstas has consistently demonstrated his aggressive intent, not just with the bat but also with his words in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.


On the final over before stumps on Day 1 of the fifth Test, Konstas unnecessarily provoked star India pacer and captain Jasprit Bumrah over a situation that did not concern him. Following the incident, Bumrah struck, dismissing Konstas' opening partner, Usman Khawaja, at the striker's end, which seemed to fuel the Indian pacer's aggression, prompting Virat Kohli to join the fray.


The drama unfolded on the penultimate delivery of the day when Khawaja took a little longer than usual to settle at the striker’s end, disturbing Bumrah's rhythm. Konstas, positioned at the non-striker's end, got involved by making remarks directed at Bumrah, further riling up the fast bowler.


On the very next delivery, Bumrah had Khawaja caught at slip, thanks to a superb effort by KL Rahul. After the dismissal, Bumrah, in an act of celebration, charged towards Konstas at the non-striker's end. Kohli, who is known for his fiery temperament, sprinted from the slip cordon, seemingly ready to confront Konstas as well.

Earlier in the day, India once again struggled with the bat, managing a total of just 185 runs. Stand-in captain Bumrah contributed a valuable 22 runs, while Rishabh Pant top-scored for India with a quick-fire 40 before falling prey to his attacking instincts. Kohli, meanwhile, was dismissed cheaply for just 17 runs, continuing his struggles against deliveries outside the off-stump.

India had decided to bench Rohit Sharma for this match due to his poor form, but his replacement, Shubman Gill, failed to capitalize on his opportunity, scoring just 20 runs before being dismissed by Nathan Lyon's spin.

Bumrah's solitary wicket before stumps on Day 1 provided India with a much-needed boost heading into Day 2. The Indian team will now be hoping for a few quick breakthroughs early on Day 2 to keep Australia under control.

