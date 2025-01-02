Star pacer ruled out of Sydney Test in a huge blow for India

Gambhir further stated that the final playing XI would be decided after assessing the pitch conditions

India’s Akash Deep (2nd R) celebrates after dismissing Australia’s Mitchell Marsh (L) on day five of third Test (Pic: AFP)

India pacer Akash Deep has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test against Australia, which begins on Friday, due to a stiff back.

Akash, who had taken five wickets in two Tests in Brisbane and Melbourne, was unfortunate not to have claimed more, as several catches were dropped off his bowling in those matches.

"Pacer Akash Deep is out of last Test with back issue," India coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed during the pre-match press conference in Sydney.

The 28-year-old right-arm pacer bowled a total of 87.5 overs across the two Tests, and his injury could be attributed to the increased workload he has faced. The demanding Australian surfaces are known to cause knee, ankle, and back problems for fast bowlers.

Harshit Rana or Prasidh Krishna are potential replacements for Akash in the final XI. India trails 1-2 in the five-match series and must win the final Test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Meanwhile, Australia has confirmed that all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will not feature in the series-deciding match due to poor form. Tasmania all-rounder Beau Webster will make his debut in Marsh's place, as announced by Australian captain Pat Cummins during a press conference on the eve of the match.

The 33-year-old Marsh has struggled throughout the series, scoring just 73 runs in seven innings across four Tests. Cummins cited his lack of runs as the primary reason for his omission, adding that Marsh had bowled only 33 overs in the series, taking just three wickets.

"We have one change in our side. Beau Webster comes in for Mitch Marsh. Mitch knows that he hasn't scored enough runs," Cummins said.

Webster, who faced India A in November, boasts an impressive first-class record, with 5,247 runs and 148 wickets. He has been in fine form in the Sheffield Shield, averaging over 55 last season.

Australia aim to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since the 2014/15 series.

(With agency inputs)