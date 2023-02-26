Ind vs Aus Test Series: Jason Gillespie urges Pat Cummins to miss entire series

Cummins has opted out of the third Test in Indore to be with his ill mother. “It wouldn’t surprise me if we didn’t see him on this tour [again]. If I was in charge, I’d probably just say to him, ‘stay at home’. The series is gone, we can’t win the series, and there are series coming up this year,” said Gillespie

Jason Gillespie. File pic

Former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie said Test captain Pat Cummins should be given the chance to miss the remainder of the Test series against India, adding that some things are more important in life than a cricket match.

