Pacer Arshdeep, spinner Chakravarthy pick three apiece to dismantle visitors as hosts chase 128-run target in just 11.5 overs with seven wickets to spare

India’s Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh’s Parvez Hossain Emon in Gwalior. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article IND vs BAN 1st T20I: India run through Bangladesh with ease x 00:00

Mayank Yadav bowled with rattling pace in a promising debut while mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy made an impressive comeback to set up India’s dominating seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the series-opening T20 here on Sunday. India, oozing with fresh talent, bundled out Bangladesh for a below par 127 before the batters played an array of audacious strokes to gun down the target in 11.5 overs.

ADVERTISEMENT



India’s Varun Chakravarthy during the first T20I against Bangladesh in Gwalior yesterday

The starts with the ball was rookie Mayank and Varun while sizzling cameos from Sanju Samson (29 off 19), skipper Suryakumar Yadav (29 off 14) and Hardik Pandya (39 not out off 16) ensured a breezy chase for the hosts. A full house at the newly built Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium witnessed high quality bowling from India and largely ordinary batting from their opponents. All eyes were on Mayank (1-21) ever since he marked his run up before toss and the 22-year-old from Delhi did not disappoint in his first competitive game in more than five months.

Also Read: Not Sachin, Ponting reveals the 'most talented player' he has seen

Varun (3-31), brought back into the team after nearly three years, troubled the Bangladesh batters who failed to read him. Among them was middle-order batter Jaker Ali who had stumps his castled with a ball that turned back in. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh (3-14) had played his part his in the Powerplay by removing openers Litton Das and Parvez Hossain Emon before picking his third wicket to end Bangladesh’s innings. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the top-scorer for the visitors with 35 not out off 32 balls.

Brief scores

Bangladesh 127 all out in 19.5 overs (MH Miraz 35*; A Singh 3-14, V Chakravarthy 3-31) lost to India 132-3 in 11.5 overs (H Pandya 39*, S Yadav 29, S Samson 29) by seven wickets

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever