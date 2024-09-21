Breaking News
IND vs BAN 1st Test India possesses some quality bowling David Hemp

IND vs BAN 1st Test | "India possesses some quality bowling": David Hemp

Updated on: 22 September,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

The hosts set Bangladesh an improbable target of 515 runs to win the Test. Bangladesh showed some spunk in their second innings to reach 158-4 when play was called off early due to bad light

David Hemp. Pic/AFP

Bangladesh batting coach David Hemp on Saturday asserted that his side’s batters certainly did better in their second innings than the first, but warned them of the challenges ahead against a quality Indian bowling attack in the first Test here.


The hosts set Bangladesh an improbable target of 515 runs to win the Test. Bangladesh showed some spunk in their second innings to reach 158-4 when play was called off early due to bad light. They still need a whopping 357 runs for the result to be in their favour.



Also Read: IND vs BAN 1st Test: Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant slam centuries, India declare on 287 runs


Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto during his 51 not out on Saturday. Pic/PTIBangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto during his  51 not out on Saturday. Pic/PTI

“The difference with the second [innings] is we got people that got in, so they faced balls. It’s all about scoring runs, and you’re looking to score, so that hasn’t changed,” Hemp said during the post-day press conference.

“We got tested or players got tested early on in their innings around the stumps more, and that was a big difference. Obviously, we’re playing against India, who possesses some quality bowling, a very confident side, especially playing at home. So, you’re going to be challenged.”

The third day saw fine batting conditions, with less heat and the pitch still looking good. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was batting on 51 not out off and giving him company was star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (five not out) at stumps on Day Three.

