IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: Emotional Sanju Samson relishes milestone with special celebration

Sanju Samson (Pic: AFP)

India's wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson marked his return to form in spectacular fashion with a breathtaking century during IND vs BAN 3rd T20I on Saturday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The right-handed batsman entered the match under significant pressure following a series of disappointing performances. In July, he was dismissed for a duck in both T20Is against Sri Lanka and struggled in the initial matches of the ongoing series, scoring just 29 runs in the first T20I in Gwalior and 10 runs in the second game in Delhi. These setbacks led to calls from various quarters for his removal from the team.

However, the team management chose to back him, a decision that proved vindicated as Samson delivered an extraordinary innings in the third match. He got off to an explosive start, smashing four consecutive boundaries in the second over, immediately shifting the momentum in favor of India.

Continuing his assault, he completed his fifty in remarkable style during the seventh over, hitting two fours followed by a six, reaching the milestone in just 22 balls.

This innings was crucial for Samson, and his reaction spoke volumes. Typically composed on the field, he let out a triumphant roar and pumped his fist in celebration, showcasing his relief and joy at rediscovering his form.

With newfound confidence, the Kerala star capitalised on his excellent start, ultimately achieving his maiden T20I century. In an exhilarating display of power hitting, he struck Rishad Hossain for five consecutive sixes in the tenth over, propelling himself into the 90s.

Samson reached his century in the 13th over with a deft boundary off Mahedi Hasan on the very first delivery. While his celebration after reaching fifty was exuberant, his response to the century was more subdued, marked by a broad grin as he savored the achievement. Captain Suryakumar Yadav embraced him warmly, acknowledging the significance of the moment.

Samson's innings in the IND vs BAN 3rd T20I concluded at 111 runs off just 47 balls, featuring an impressive array of 11 fours and 8 sixes. His explosive performance not only silenced critics but also solidified his place in the lineup, reinforcing his potential as a pivotal player for India in the T20 format.