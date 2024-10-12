Samson reached this milestone in a mere 22 balls, providing India with a stellar start after the early dismissal of his opening partner, Abhishek Sharma

Sanju Samson (Pic: AFP)

India's wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson showcased his prowess by scoring his third half-century in T20 Internationals during IND vs BAN 3rd T20I on Saturday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Samson reached this milestone in a mere 22 balls, providing India with a stellar start after the early dismissal of his opening partner, Abhishek Sharma.

Entering the match under considerable pressure, having posted scores of 29 off 19 balls and 10 off 7 in the previous two encounters, Samson responded brilliantly, bolstered by the reassurance of assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate, who affirmed that the 29-year-old would be granted another opportunity to shine in the final match of the series.

Samson began his innings cautiously, scoring just three runs off his first five deliveries. However, he quickly found his rhythm in the second over, unleashing a barrage of four consecutive boundaries against Taskin Ahmed, showcasing his impressive range of strokes. This explosive start set the tone for his innings, and he continued to dominate, smashing Mustafizur Rahman for both a boundary and a six in the fourth over, swiftly moving into the 30s.

The fireworks truly began in the seventh over, where he unleashed a spectacular sequence of four, four, and six against Rishad Hossain, marking his half-century in style. This achievement made Samson the record holder for the fastest fifty by an Indian against Bangladesh, further underlining his prowess in the format.

Samson received valuable support from captain Suryakumar Yadav, as the two forged a formidable partnership, propelling India to a joint-highest powerplay score of 82 for 1.

One of Samson’s most remarkable shots, a breathtaking six over covers off Mustafizur Rahman, left former India head coach Ravi Shastri in awe, epitomising the quality of his performance.

With this explosive innings, Samson not only alleviated the pressure on himself but also invigorated the Indian side as they aimed for a commanding victory in the series.