Updated on: 12 October,2024 10:02 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Samson crossed his triple-figure mark in a mere 40 balls as he finished with 111 off 47 balls with eight sixes and 11 fours

Sanju Samson (Pic: AFP)

India on Saturday posted the highest T20 International total by a Test-playing nation, and second best overall, when they piled up 297-6 against Bangladesh with opener Sanju Samson cracking a blistering century in the IND vs BAN 3rd T20I.


The hosts went past Afghanistan's 278-3 against Ireland in 2019. The Indian total is the second highest in the format after Nepal's 314-3 against Mongolia at last year's Asian Games in China.


Also Read: Emotional Sanju Samson relishes milestone with special celebration


Samson hit 111 of 47 balls, his first T20 international ton, studded with 11 fours and eight sixes after India elected to bat in their bid to sweep the three-match series in Hyderabad.

Samson, a wicketkeeper-batsman, hammered leg-spinner Rishad Hossain for five straight sixes in an over en route to his ton in 40 balls. He put on 173 runs for the second wicket with skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who hit 75 off 35 balls but his knock was overshadowed by his partner's blitz and the mammoth total.

Samson finally fell to Mustafizur Rahman and walked back to a standing ovation by the weekend crowd. Suryakumar fell in the next over by Mahmudullah Riyad, who is playing his last T20 for Bangladesh after he announced his retirement from the format ahead of the second match. But there was more punishment in store for Bangladesh as new batters Hardik Pandya, who struck 47 off 18 balls and Riyan Parag, who made a 13-ball 34, kept up the charge with regular boundaries.

Najmul Hossain Shanto's Bangladesh, who lost the earlier Test series 2-0, play for pride as they hunt for their first win on the tour.

IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: Brief Scores

India 297 for 6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 111, Suryakumar Yadav 75, Riyan Parag 34, Hardik Pandya 47; Tanzin Hasan Sakib 3/66) vs Bangladesh. 

(With inputs from agencies)

