In only his second T20I, Nitish scored a brilliant 74 in just 34 balls, with four boundaries and seven sixes

Nitish Reddy (Pic: AFP)

All-rounder Nitish Reddy become the fourth-youngest Indian player to hit their maiden half-century in T20Is and impressed heavily against spin during IND vs BAN 2nd T20I at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

In only his second T20I, Nitish scored a brilliant 74 in just 34 balls, with four boundaries and seven sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 217.65.

At the age of 21 years and 136 days, Nitish is the fourth-youngest to hit a maiden T20I fifty for India. Current Indian skipper in Tests and ODI, Rohit Sharma was the youngest to hit the maiden T20I fifty by an Indian player at the age of 20 years and 143 days against South Africa in 2007 during the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup.

Nitish accelerated his knock well, playing at 13 in 13 balls, with one four. In the next 21 balls, he smashed 61 balls, with three boundaries and seven sixes.

The young all-rounder was particularly impressive against spin, scoring 53 in 19 balls against spin. Among Indian batters to have faced more than 10 balls of spin in a T20I innings, Nitish Reddy's SR of 278.94 (53 off 19) is only bettered by Ruturaj Gaikwad's 305.55 vs Australia in Guwahati in 2023 (55 off 18 balls). Nitish hit a four and all of his seven sixes against spin.

Coming to IND vs BAN 2nd T20I, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first. India was reduced to 41/3 at one point, but Nitish (74 in 34 balls) and Rinku Singh (53 in 29 balls, with five fours and three sixes) put on a match-saving stand of 108 runs. Hardik Pandya (32 in 19 balls, with two fours and two sixes) played a fine cameo to power India to 221/9 in their 20 overs.

Rishad Hossain (3/55) and Taskin Ahmed (2/16) were the top bowlers for Bangladesh.

India need to defend 222 runs to win the series 2-0.

(With agency inputs)