In a record-breaking exhibit, India once again posted its highest score in the T20I powerplay and its biggest score in the T20I format after a run-scoring blitzkrieg against Bangladesh in the IND vs BAN 3rd T20I.

The majority of the brunt of piling up runs on the board in the IND vs BAN 3rd T20I was carried by India captain Suryakumar Yadav and experienced opener Sanju Samson.

The unorthodox shots from Suryakumar's bat with Samson's traditional shots left Bangladesh bamboozled and spectators' breath away. India raced to 82/1 in the first six overs, which is the joint-highest powerplay total that the hosts have put up in the shortest format of cricket.

India previously touched the 82-run mark in the powerplay against Scotland in Dubai in 2021. While chasing a paltry target of 86, India smashed 82/2 in the powerplay and achieved its highest total in the first six overs.

With the barrage of runs and boundaries pelting down in Hyderabad, Suryakumar and Samson forged a 173-run stand to leave Bangladesh out of their depths.

India took just 14 overs to make it the second-fastest 200 by a team in T20I format. Only South Africa stands ahead of India, who had got there in 13.5 overs against West Indies at Centurion last year.

The 173 runs that came in just 61 deliveries is the second-highest partnership in T20Is. Nepal's Kushal Malla and Rohit Paudel's rollicking 193-run partnership still stands as the highest partnership in the T20I format's history.

Even after the dismissals of Suryakumar and Samson, India didn't let its foot off the accelerator. India eventually ended its inning on 297/6, which is the second-highest total in the histroy of T20Is.

Nepal's blitzkrieg in last year's Asia Cup against Mongolia still stands as the highest total in the history of T20I cricket. In a game that broke a staggering amount of records, Nepal put 314/3 on the board.

