India's Jasprit Bumrah (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Ben Duckett on day two (Pic: AFP)

Rishabh Pant’s brilliant 178-ball 134 lit up Day 2 of the first Test in Leeds, but England staged a fierce fightback to restrict India to 471 in their first innings. The hosts claimed seven Indian wickets for just 41 runs in a dramatic post-lunch collapse, clawing their way back into the contest after a dominant start by the visitors.

India began the day in a commanding position at 359 for 3, with Shubman Gill and Pant well-set at the crease. However, it was England who struck the first blow of the morning. Shoaib Bashir provided the breakthrough, dismissing Gill for a majestic 147.

After piling on an imposing first-innings total of 471, India will aim to bowl England out for 271 or fewer to enforce the follow-on.

This 200-run cushion, the minimum lead required to impose a follow-on in Test cricket, places considerable pressure on England’s batting unit. Should India succeed in dismissing the hosts within this threshold, England would be required to bat again immediately in the third innings of the match.

In such a scenario, England’s task would shift from merely surviving to erasing the deficit and attempting to build a lead. The bigger the second-innings total they can post, the more challenging the fourth-innings target will become for the visitors.

However, enforcing the follow-on is a strategic decision, often influenced by pitch conditions, weather forecasts, and workload management of bowlers. Given India's recent struggles with player injuries and the need to manage their fast bowlers, particularly Jasprit Bumrah, who is returning from a back issue, the team management may weigh their options carefully even if the opportunity arises.

England, on the other hand, must rally with the bat to avoid the possibility altogether. Their goal in the first innings is clear: reach or surpass 272 to ensure they cannot be asked to follow-on. Anything short of that will open the door for India to tighten their grip on the match.

With the Headingley surface already showing signs of variable bounce and turn, batting in the fourth innings could be a considerable challenge. Should England be forced to bat again immediately, their ability to mount a significant total will be crucial in setting up a competitive finish.