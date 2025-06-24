Despite Jasprit Bumrah’s probing spells, the rest of India’s pace attack, comprising Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Shardul Thakur, failed to maintain pressure

India’s hopes of making early inroads on the final day of the first Test were firmly resisted by a gritty, unbeaten half-century from Ben Duckett, as England reached 117 without loss at lunch on Tuesday. Chasing a formidable target of 371, the hosts still require 254 runs, but the opening pair of Duckett (64*) and Zak Crawley (42*) ensured a commanding start to the fourth innings.

Despite Jasprit Bumrah’s probing spells, the rest of India’s pace attack, comprising Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Shardul Thakur, failed to maintain pressure. Their inconsistent lines and lengths allowed the English batters ample scoring opportunities, which Duckett and Crawley capitalised on with composure and precision.

Bumrah did produce the moment of the morning when he completely beat Duckett with a beautiful off-cutter, a delivery that deserved a wicket. However, that flash of brilliance found no worthy companion from the support bowlers, who lacked imagination and discipline. Their inefficacy drew visible concern from bowling coach Morne Morkel, who was seen offering guidance from the boundary edge mid-session.

Duckett, anchoring the innings with admirable poise, executed strokes all around the wicket. His elegant cover drive off Prasidh Krishna was arguably the shot of the session, emblematic of his growing confidence and control. Crawley, too, offered solid resistance, taking a proactive approach by batting outside the crease to counter any swing and using the full face of the bat effectively.

Bumrah nearly dismissed Crawley when the batter was on 42, diving in his follow-through for a sharp return catch, but couldn't hold on. That missed opportunity only added to India’s frustration as the English openers milked 96 runs in the morning session alone, having resumed from their overnight score of 21/0.

In an attempt to introduce variation, Ravindra Jadeja was brought into the attack. However, the Headingley surface, recently treated with a heavy roller, offered minimal turn or bounce, rendering the left-arm spinner largely ineffective.

With England’s openers firmly in control and showing no signs of nervousness, the pressure now squarely rests on India’s bowlers to recalibrate their strategies in the second session. Memories of England’s successful 378-run chase at Edgbaston in 2022 still linger, and India will be desperate to avoid a repeat. Improved discipline, sharper lengths, and a spark of ingenuity will be essential if India hopes to break through and tilt the contest back in their favour.