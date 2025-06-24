India pacer Jasprit Bumrah claims he has defied critics, who predicted a short injury-ridden career, by claiming his 14th Test fifer on Sunday

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah in full cry at Headingley, Leeds, on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

His critics expected him to go from ‘boom’ to bust within eight to 10 months due to his unconventional, injury-prone bowling action, but it is Jasprit Bumrah’s self-belief that has enabled the Indian pace spearhead to complete nearly a decade in international cricket.

Having taken his 14th five-wicket haul in Tests on Sunday, Bumrah spoke about his secret recipe for success.

Asked if he feels bad when people write his epitaph after every big injury, Bumrah replied: “People had said in all these years [I will play only] eight months, some said 10 months, but now I have played 10 years of international cricket, 12-13 years of IPL.

“Even now people say [after every injury], he will be finished, he is gone. Let them say, I will do my own work. Every four months these things will crop up, but as long as the almighty wants, I will play.

“I prepare my best, and then I leave it on God as to how much more blessings he will bestow upon me.”

Bumrah, who claimed 5-83 in England’s first innings in the opening Test, said that he is not here to change people’s perceptions. “What people write is beyond my control and I can’t advise them on what to write about me. My name in the headline gets viewership, but I don’t get bothered by that.”

India were guilty of spilling several catches, but Bumrah chose not to dwell on the lapses, preferring instead to focus on what lies ahead. “Yeah, just for a second. But you understand that you can’t really sit down and cry, isn’t it? You have to move forward with the game.

“Sometimes the ball is difficult to sight and nobody is dropping the catch purposely. Everybody is trying really hard. It does happen. So, I don’t want to create a scene or put more pressure on the fielder that I’m angry, I’m kicking the box or I’m doing something. It’s okay,” he added.

