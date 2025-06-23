In the ongoing Test match against England, Jasprit Bumrah claimed a five-wicket haul by conceding 83 runs in 24.4 overs. With this, he registered his 14th five-wicket haul in the longest format of the game. Speaking about the pitch at Headingley Carnegie, Bumrah feels that the track is pretty good to bat on

India's Jasprit Bumrah (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Chris Woakes on day three of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England. Pic/AFP

Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah stated that his critics expected his career to end in eight to 10 months due to his injury prone bowling action. But it was his self-belief that kept Bumrah playing matches for India.

"People had said in all these years, some said, (I will play only) eight months, some said 10 months but now I have played 10 years of international cricket, 12-13 years of IPL. Even now people say (after every injury), he will be finished, he is gone. Let them say, I will do my own work. Every four months these things will crop up, but as long as Almighty wants, I will play. I prepare my best, and then will leave it on God as to how much more blessings he will bestow upon me," said Bumrah.

Further, speaking, he also stated that people get viewership by using his name, but the pacer is unbothered of that.

"What people write is beyond my control and I can't advise people on what to write about me. My name in headline gets viewership but I don't get bothered by that," said the 31-year-old pacer.

"At this moment pretty good wicket to bat on. It is a little bit two paced, no big demons in wicket. Due to weather, new ball will swing but that is what you expect in Test cricket. We would like to get a big total and get that cushion," said the veteran of 45 Test matches.

On day four, Shoaib Bashir will resume the game by bowling the last ball of his third over.

Earlier in the day, England's first innings was wrapped up for the score of 465 runs in 100.4 overs. The hosts are still trailing by six runs against India.

Ollie Pope was the star of the innings for England as he played a glorious knock of 106 runs in 137 balls, which included 14 boundaries. Later, Harry Brook showcased a gritty character as he continued to hammer Indian bowlers despite the fall of wickets at regular intervals.

Facing 112 balls, Brook missed his well-deserved century by just one run. During his knock, the right-hander smashed 11 boundaries and two maximums. The explosive England batter, however, could not use those chances to score a famous hundred and was dismissed on 99 in the 88th over. India had taken the new ball after 80 overs but were not able to make good use of it.

Bumrah yet again proved why he is a renowned bowler across all three formats. The pacer returned with the figures of five wickets for 83 runs in 24.4 overs. Shouldering him were Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj.

