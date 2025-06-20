Karun Nair expressed his readiness to take on the England challenge under the leadership of Shubman Gill. After the retirement of Rohit Sharma, Team India's management decided to appoint the 25-year-old as the new Test skipper

Karun Nair (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Karun Nair expresses happiness over his return to India's Test team x 00:00

Karun Nair, who made his return to India's Test side, stated that life has come full circle. He also said that he is ready for the five-match Test series against England.

"Life has come to a full circle. I went out of the team in England, and now I am coming back to the team in England, so it has been a while, and I am trying to embrace that," said Nair in a video posted by BCCI.

The right-hander also expressed the feeling of yet again donning the Indian whites ahead of the series.

"My first thought when I woke up was I want to play Test cricket, I want to play for India again. That's probably what kept me going and kept me hungry, the driving force to go to training every day to go to practice every day. Never losing that belief and having that target to reach was something that helped me. Feeling honoured to wear this jersey and honoured to represent my country," said the 33-year-old.

Further, he expressed his readiness to take on the England challenge under the leadership of Shubman Gill.

"When I saw everyone for the first time, that's where I really felt it, that I am finally in the team. Till then, it was like a wait for me to kind of start feeling that I had made it again. Don't chase perfection; try and dream big. Have that belief in yourself that anything can happen at any point of time. Hi, this is Karun Nair, and I am ready to go," Nair concluded.

Team India is all set to clash against the Ben Stokes-led England under the leadership of Gill. After the retirement of Rohit Sharma, Team India's management decided to appoint the 25-year-old as the new Test skipper.

It will be interesting to see if lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah features in the playing XI of the first Test. The pacer was advised not to play consecutive Test matches due to workload management.

India's squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

(With ANI Inputs)