Ind vs Eng Test series | 'Shubman Gill has been asked to do a tough job': Ravi Shastri

Updated on: 20 June,2025 07:52 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

"I think, take your time. It's not going to be easy. He's [Gill] been asked to do a tough job, that is to captain India on a tour of England, Shastri said on The ICC Review, offering guidance to Gill

Ravi Shastri. Pic/Satej Shinde

India’s new Test captain Shubman Gill faces a stern challenge leading the side in testing English conditions, and he has to show patience and composure to succeed on the demanding tour, feels former head coach Ravi Shastri

“I think, take your time. It’s not going to be easy. He’s [Gill] been asked to do a tough job, that is to captain India on a tour of England, Shastri said on The ICC Review, offering guidance to Gill.


