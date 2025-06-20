Nair’s cricketing journey has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. In 2016, he scripted history by becoming only the second Indian to score a triple century in Test cricket, an unbeaten 303 in just his third appearance

Karun Nair (Pic: AFP)

Karun Nair on Friday will aim to make the most of a long-awaited opportunity as he returns to represent India in the opening Test of the ongoing series against England. Making his comeback after a gap of eight years, Nair last played a Test match for India in 2017. Now 33, the stylish right-hander has fought his way back into the national setup through sheer grit and consistent domestic performances.

His return was punctuated by a sensational double century against England Lions in a warm-up match last week. The well-paced knock of 204 not only stamped his authority but also served as a strong reminder of the immense talent he showcased early in his career.

Nair’s cricketing journey has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. In 2016, he scripted history by becoming only the second Indian to score a triple century in Test cricket, an unbeaten 303 in just his third appearance. However, that fairytale start was followed by an abrupt decline, as he featured in only three more Tests before being dropped, with no immediate route back into the side.

The downturn deepened when he was excluded from Karnataka’s Ranji Trophy squad in 2022, a decision that seemed to close the door on any hopes of an international return. Yet, Nair refused to fade away. Instead, he channeled his focus into a determined comeback, performing admirably in domestic and county cricket. A stint with Northamptonshire in the English county circuit added steel to his game, while his switch to Vidarbha ahead of the 2024–25 domestic season proved decisive.

Nair played a pivotal role in guiding Vidarbha to Ranji Trophy glory, amassing 863 runs at an impressive average of 53.93. His resurgence was further bolstered by a jaw-dropping Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign, where he slammed five centuries in just eight innings, finishing with a staggering average of 389.50.

His return to the Indian Test squad comes after a 77-match absence, the fourth-longest gap between appearances for an Indian player. Only Jaydev Unadkat (118 Tests between 2010–2022), Dinesh Karthik (87 between 2010–2018), and Parthiv Patel (83 between 2008–2016) have endured longer intervals.

As the match unfolded, India’s openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul provided a solid start, taking the score to 68 without loss in 20 overs. Rahul, however, fell to Brydon Carse after an inside edge, dismissed just eight runs short of a half-century. Debutant and IPL 2025 star Sai Sudharsan then joined Jaiswal, who looked steady on 42 at the close of the session.