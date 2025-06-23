KL Rahul reached the three-figure mark off his 202nd delivery, guiding the ball for a single to complete a well-earned hundred

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: KL Rahul slams 7th Test hundred, becomes first Indian opener with three tons in England

KL Rahul added another milestone to his illustrious Test career on Monday, bringing up his seventh century in the longest format during Day 4 of the ongoing first Test between India and England at Headingley. Rahul reached the three-figure mark off his 202nd delivery, guiding the ball for a single to complete a well-earned hundred.

At the other end, Rishabh Pant continued his typically aggressive brand of batting, scoring an unbeaten 82 off just 99 balls at the time of Rahul’s milestone. Together, the duo anchored India’s innings and pushed the visitors into a position of strength after an early setback on a chilly morning in Leeds.

With this hundred, Rahul became the first Indian opener to score three Test centuries in England. Before him, legendary batters like Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri had each scored two centuries as openers on English soil, making Rahul’s achievement a historic first.

This innings also further strengthens Rahul’s reputation as one of India’s most dependable overseas performers in recent years. His ability to adapt to testing conditions, particularly in England where swing and seam dominate, has made him a key figure in India’s top order.

When placed in the broader context of Indian batting records in England, Rahul’s feat gains even more prestige. The record for the most Test centuries by an Indian in England still belongs to Rahul Dravid. Known as 'The Wall', Dravid amassed six hundreds in 13 Tests across his visits to the country, setting a high benchmark for Indian batters touring England.

Dravid is followed on that list by former greats Dilip Vengsarkar and Sachin Tendulkar, both of whom have scored four centuries each in England. With his latest hundred, Rahul now finds himself inching closer to that elite club of Indian Test stalwarts with consistent success in challenging English conditions.

Earlier, the visitors added 63 runs in the morning session while losing just one wicket, that of captain Shubman Gill. Starting the day with a 96-run lead, India got off to a wobbly start in overcast and breezy conditions. Gill, fresh off a fluent century in the first innings, was dismissed just seven balls into the morning. He misjudged a good length ball from Brydon Carse, chopping it onto his stumps while attempting to play from the crease.

The disappointment was evident as Gill lingered on the pitch, staring at the spot where the ball had landed, perhaps suspecting an unpredictable bounce off the surface cracks.

England erupted with joy at the early breakthrough, hoping to trigger a collapse. However, they were denied further success by the defiant pairing of Rahul and Pant, who weathered consistent spells of probing pace and swing from the English seamers.