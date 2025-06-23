Rishabh Pant was called into action early in the morning session after India suffered an early blow, with captain Shubman Gill getting dismissed in just the second over of the day

Rishabh Pant (Pic: BCCI)

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was heard expressing visible frustration with himself via the stump mic after playing a series of rash strokes on Day 4 of the opening Test against England at Headingley, Leeds.

Pant was called into action early in the morning session after India suffered an early blow, with captain Shubman Gill getting dismissed in just the second over of the day. Facing Brydon Carse, Gill chopped one onto his stumps, forcing Pant to take the field under testing conditions.

True to his naturally aggressive style, Pant launched into his innings with flair. On only the second delivery he faced, the southpaw charged down the track against Chris Woakes and managed to get a thick outside edge. Fortunately for him, the ball flew over the slip cordon and raced away for a boundary.

However, Pant’s approach didn’t come without risks. He survived two more close calls shortly after. First, a top edge soared over the fine leg boundary for another four, and then an inside edge crashed into his pads during a delivery that sparked a vociferous LBW appeal. Upon review, it was clear that the ball had hit the bat before striking the pad, sparing him once again.

Amidst this frenetic start, Pant was caught on the stump mic visibly chastising himself after a mistimed shot. The mic captured him muttering, “Tu aisa kyu kar raha hai, iski kya zarurat hai (Why are you doing this? It’s not needed)."

Rishabh Pant goes tumbling 😅 pic.twitter.com/1VtRUMUh2O — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 23, 2025

DK translates what Rishabh Pant was saying! 🤓🔊 pic.twitter.com/ofGWM4OfOp — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 23, 2025

Pant’s self-critique highlighted the fine balance he often treads between audacity and recklessness, a method that, despite its risks, has brought him considerable success at the international level.

In just 44 Test matches, Pant has carved a niche as arguably the finest wicketkeeper-batter India has ever produced. He recently eclipsed the legendary MS Dhoni’s record, having notched up seven centuries, the most by any Indian wicketkeeper in Test cricket.

What makes Pant’s achievements particularly special is the geographical spread of his hundreds. He has registered centuries in England, Australia, and South Africa, something no other Indian gloveman has achieved. His ability to deliver in testing overseas conditions has set him apart.

In the first innings of the ongoing Leeds Test, Pant was in sublime form, scoring a masterful 134 off 178 balls, decorated with 12 boundaries and six sixes.