Breaking News
Mumbai: Abandoned cancer-stricken elder found in Aarey garbage heap, hospitals denied care
Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo
Mumbai: Shut SoBo subway gates put pedestrians in harm’s way
Cops at wits’ end trying to get convictions in cases with AI use; psychiatrists sound alarm
Mumbai: Khatara cars cleared from under Andheri’s Teli Gali flyover; MLA proposes open gym and garden
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Tu aisa kyun kar raha hai Stump mic picks up Rishabh Pant scolding himself after aggressive start

'Tu aisa kyun kar raha hai?': Stump mic picks up Rishabh Pant scolding himself after aggressive start

Updated on: 23 June,2025 07:15 PM IST  |  Headingley (UK)
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rishabh Pant was called into action early in the morning session after India suffered an early blow, with captain Shubman Gill getting dismissed in just the second over of the day

'Tu aisa kyun kar raha hai?': Stump mic picks up Rishabh Pant scolding himself after aggressive start

Rishabh Pant (Pic: BCCI)

Listen to this article
'Tu aisa kyun kar raha hai?': Stump mic picks up Rishabh Pant scolding himself after aggressive start
x
00:00

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was heard expressing visible frustration with himself via the stump mic after playing a series of rash strokes on Day 4 of the opening Test against England at Headingley, Leeds.

Pant was called into action early in the morning session after India suffered an early blow, with captain Shubman Gill getting dismissed in just the second over of the day. Facing Brydon Carse, Gill chopped one onto his stumps, forcing Pant to take the field under testing conditions.


True to his naturally aggressive style, Pant launched into his innings with flair. On only the second delivery he faced, the southpaw charged down the track against Chris Woakes and managed to get a thick outside edge. Fortunately for him, the ball flew over the slip cordon and raced away for a boundary.


However, Pant’s approach didn’t come without risks. He survived two more close calls shortly after. First, a top edge soared over the fine leg boundary for another four, and then an inside edge crashed into his pads during a delivery that sparked a vociferous LBW appeal. Upon review, it was clear that the ball had hit the bat before striking the pad, sparing him once again.

Amidst this frenetic start, Pant was caught on the stump mic visibly chastising himself after a mistimed shot. The mic captured him muttering, “Tu aisa kyu kar raha hai, iski kya zarurat hai (Why are you doing this? It’s not needed)."

Pant’s self-critique highlighted the fine balance he often treads between audacity and recklessness, a method that, despite its risks, has brought him considerable success at the international level.

In just 44 Test matches, Pant has carved a niche as arguably the finest wicketkeeper-batter India has ever produced. He recently eclipsed the legendary MS Dhoni’s record, having notched up seven centuries, the most by any Indian wicketkeeper in Test cricket.

What makes Pant’s achievements particularly special is the geographical spread of his hundreds. He has registered centuries in England, Australia, and South Africa, something no other Indian gloveman has achieved. His ability to deliver in testing overseas conditions has set him apart.

In the first innings of the ongoing Leeds Test, Pant was in sublime form, scoring a masterful 134 off 178 balls, decorated with 12 boundaries and six sixes.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Rishabh Pant India vs England Test series India vs England kl rahul cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK