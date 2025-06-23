Breaking News
Mumbai: Abandoned cancer-stricken elder found in Aarey garbage heap, hospitals denied care
Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo
Mumbai: Shut SoBo subway gates put pedestrians in harm’s way
Cops at wits’ end trying to get convictions in cases with AI use; psychiatrists sound alarm
Mumbai: Khatara cars cleared from under Andheri’s Teli Gali flyover; MLA proposes open gym and garden
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ind vs Eng 1st Test Rishabh Pant opens up on his celebration

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Rishabh Pant opens up on his celebration

Updated on: 23 June,2025 08:15 AM IST  |  Leeds
IANS |

Top

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant reveals he had informed England spinner Shoaib Bashir before smashing him for six to get to his century

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Rishabh Pant opens up on his celebration

India’s Rishabh Pant hits a six during Day Two of the first Test against England in Leeds on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Rishabh Pant opens up on his celebration
x
00:00

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who hit his seventh Test century in the first Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test against England at Headingley, said he initially considered three celebrations but ultimately chose a familiar one — the front handspring. 

On Saturday, Pant hit an astonishing 134 and now holds the record for most Test hundreds as a wicketkeeper for India, going past the legendary MS Dhoni’s tally of six centuries. It was also Pant’s third Test hundred in England — which is a mammoth feat as no other visiting wicketkeeper has more than one Test century in the country.


“I had three celebrations in mind — of an OK sign on the eye [which footballer Dele Alli does], another was ‘let bat do the talking’. Then I thought, I will quietly do the one I know well. I have been doing it from my childhood [handspring].


“I trained in gymnastics in school. I am very used to it since childhood. Even if you wake up me up in the middle of the night, I can do this. After the accident, I had to work harder for doing this. I worked on it and it’s now easy for me to do it,” said Pant in a chat with veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of Day Three’s play.

He also revealed what was going through his mind when he was on the verge of getting the century, which he got with a one-handed six off Bashir over mid-wicket. “When [Shoaib] Bashir was bowling in the previous over, I thought I should get to the hundred. I didn’t want to play percentage cricket and take a risk. He was bowling well, so I respected it and took a single.”

“In the next over when he came, I told him before ‘if you keep the field close-in, I will hit the big shot.’ Luckily, I was batting on 99 and I was confident. The pressure was there, but I wanted to play on the merit of the ball.”

4
No. of centuries Rishabh Pant has scored against England

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

India vs England Rishabh Pant test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK