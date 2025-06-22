The knock also marked Rishabh Pant's seventh ton in the traditional format of the game and the second since his horrific car crash in late 2022. While other batsmen think of playing it safe when they are batting at a score of an unbeaten 99 runs, Pant charged onto Shoaib Bashir for a one-handed six over mid-wicket to complete his ton

Rishabh Pant (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Ind vs Eng 1st Test | 'Outrageous...': Ravi Shastri heaps praise on Rishabh Pant's century x 00:00

During Team India's first innings in the inaugural Test match against England, Rishabh Pant played a knock of 134 runs off 178 deliveries. His knock was laced with 12 boundaries and six maximums.

Speaking about one of his most memorable Test knocks so far, former Team India coach Ravi Shastri had nothing but praise for Pant.

"Outrageous. He [Pant] plays the numbers game beautifully, plays the way he wants. He will block for a bit and then shift gears," said Shastri on Sky Sports.

Further praising Pant, the former cricketer said the wicketkeeper-batsman has his own "computer" and only he knows how it works.

"He has his own computer and only he knows how it works. That's his USP. That's what puts bowlers under pressure and makes him box office, a real entertainer and a match winner," Shastri added.

The knock also marked Rishabh Pant's seventh ton in the traditional format of the game and the second century since his horrific car crash in late 2022.

"That's why there was that celebration. Thanking the man upstairs for giving him the opportunity. I think his recovery from that accident had a lot to do with the frame of his body and being mid-20s. When I saw him in hospital, it wasn't a pretty sight. Knee in a mess, scars all over the place, bruises all over the place," said the 63-year-old.

While other batsmen think of playing it safe when they are batting at a score of an unbeaten 99 runs, Pant charged onto Shoaib Bashir for a one-handed six over mid-wicket to reach the celebrated three figures.

Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar had uttered the words "stupid, stupid, stupid" while on commentary when Pant fell to a failed scoop during the series defeat in Australia. But on Saturday, he could not help but say "superb, superb, superb" after the memorable knock in Leeds.

During the innings, opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Shubman Gill also smashed centuries. Facing 158 balls, Jaiswal amassed 101 runs, including 16 boundaries and a maximum. On the other hand, Gill registered a score of 147 runs in 227 balls, which was laced with 19 boundaries and a maximum.

(With PTI Inputs)