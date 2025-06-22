Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: IMD predicts slightly more rain over next three days
Mumbai: Senior citizen duped of Rs 1.19 crore in fake stock investment scam
Mumbai: Forklift runs over 2 men at Aarey Colony, one killed
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO stenographer caught red-handed by ACB while accepting bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh
Aviation crackdown: AI under the microscope as DGCA issues order to remove three officers
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ind vs Eng 1st Test Outrageous Ravi Shastri heaps praise on Rishabh Pants century

Ind vs Eng 1st Test | 'Outrageous...': Ravi Shastri heaps praise on Rishabh Pant's century

Updated on: 22 June,2025 06:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The knock also marked Rishabh Pant's seventh ton in the traditional format of the game and the second since his horrific car crash in late 2022. While other batsmen think of playing it safe when they are batting at a score of an unbeaten 99 runs, Pant charged onto Shoaib Bashir for a one-handed six over mid-wicket to complete his ton

Ind vs Eng 1st Test | 'Outrageous...': Ravi Shastri heaps praise on Rishabh Pant's century

Rishabh Pant (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Ind vs Eng 1st Test | 'Outrageous...': Ravi Shastri heaps praise on Rishabh Pant's century
x
00:00

During Team India's first innings in the inaugural Test match against England, Rishabh Pant played a knock of 134 runs off 178 deliveries. His knock was laced with 12 boundaries and six maximums.

Speaking about one of his most memorable Test knocks so far, former Team India coach Ravi Shastri had nothing but praise for Pant.


"Outrageous. He [Pant] plays the numbers game beautifully, plays the way he wants. He will block for a bit and then shift gears," said Shastri on Sky Sports.


Further praising Pant, the former cricketer said the wicketkeeper-batsman has his own "computer" and only he knows how it works.

"He has his own computer and only he knows how it works. That's his USP. That's what puts bowlers under pressure and makes him box office, a real entertainer and a match winner," Shastri added.

The knock also marked Rishabh Pant's seventh ton in the traditional format of the game and the second century since his horrific car crash in late 2022.

"That's why there was that celebration. Thanking the man upstairs for giving him the opportunity. I think his recovery from that accident had a lot to do with the frame of his body and being mid-20s. When I saw him in hospital, it wasn't a pretty sight. Knee in a mess, scars all over the place, bruises all over the place," said the 63-year-old.

While other batsmen think of playing it safe when they are batting at a score of an unbeaten 99 runs, Pant charged onto Shoaib Bashir for a one-handed six over mid-wicket to reach the celebrated three figures.

Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar had uttered the words "stupid, stupid, stupid" while on commentary when Pant fell to a failed scoop during the series defeat in Australia. But on Saturday, he could not help but say "superb, superb, superb" after the memorable knock in Leeds.

During the innings, opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Shubman Gill also smashed centuries. Facing 158 balls, Jaiswal amassed 101 runs, including 16 boundaries and a maximum. On the other hand, Gill registered a score of 147 runs in 227 balls, which was laced with 19 boundaries and a maximum.

(With PTI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

India vs England Test series India vs England Rishabh Pant ravi shastri india Team India england sports news test cricket cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK